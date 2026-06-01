The Tigers have a terrible record without Tarik Skubal

Many people predicted a bright future for the Detroit Tigers in 2026. After all, last year they managed to make the playoffs and even win a playoff series. It was widely believed that their late-season collapse was a learning experience for this year.

Above all, the Detroit Tigers can count on the best pitcher in the world in Tarik Skubal. At most, the second-best, if you prefer Paul Skenes—which, by the way, would be perfectly legitimate.

The problem is that as of this writing, the Tigers are dead last in their division, their conference, and even the league, tied with the Colorado Rockies. It's not very flattering, let's face it!

Even though he pitches every five days, Skubal is undeniably the cornerstone of the team. His absence from the field since early May due to his left elbow injury is hurting the team badly. Not surprisingly, Detroit has a dismal 4-21 record since he went on the injured list. Coincidence? I don't think so!

this Tigers stretch is reaching unthinkable levels of disaster a loss today would make them 4-21 since Skubal went down — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) May 31, 2026

The Impact of His Presence

When the big left-hander is on the mound, his teammates know it's almost a guaranteed win. Skubal takes the pressure off his teammates, especially the other pitchers—both starters and relievers. That's why his absence hurts the Tigers so much, because no one else has the aura he exudes. Everyone has to step up, and eventually, it catches up with them.

Sure, injuries to other players hurt too. Baez, Meadows, Torres—just take a look at their injury list and you'll understand.

That said, without Skubal in the rotation, the Tigers are a completely different team, and their 4-21 record in his absence speaks volumes.

A Breath of Hope

While there was talk of a several-month absence at the start, everything suggests that the rehab of the player who will become a free agent at the end of the season is going much better than expected. According to Jon Heyman, Skubal pitched in a simulated game today and is expected to participate in a rehab game next week with the goal of being able to take the mound for his team again within two weeks. It seems fate is on their side!

Update on arguably MLB's best pitcher and inarguably its No. 1 trade target Tarik Skubal: Simulated game today, rehab game probably next week, possibly 2 weeks from MLB game — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 1, 2026

The Tigers would welcome this scenario with open arms. They currently trail the division leader by 11.5 games and are seven games out of a Wild Card spot. But a baseball season is a long one, and there's plenty of baseball left to be played between now and October.

Alternatively, a healthy Skubal represents a better trade asset by the trade deadline, should the Tigers decide to move in a new direction.

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