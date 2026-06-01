Even without Francisco Lindor, the Mets got back on track in May

The New York Mets had a miserable April. The team had a 7-19 record, and people were wondering if Carlos Mendoza was going to lose his job.

Many in the Big Apple wanted his head, at the very least.

And with Francisco Lindor getting injured at the end of the month, people were wondering if the Mets would be able to salvage their season. We know that the shortstop, despite his rough season, is a key part of the Mets' equation.

Except that, apparently, they were able to find solutions. The Mets finished the month of May with a 16-12 record, which is a major improvement over the previous month.

And this, even though Lindor didn't play a single game.

The Mets finished May four games above .500 after winning just seven games in April pic.twitter.com/643IIYGVck — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 31, 2026

Obviously, a large part of that success is attributable to the team's other star player, Juan Soto. The outfielder had a huge month of May, hitting 10 home runs and maintaining a .984 OPS.

For a team that struggles mightily to score runs, Soto's excellence has really, really helped.

Juan Soto in May: 26 G

, .281 BA

, .369 OBP

, .984 OPS

, 10 HR

, 21 RBI

, 14 BB

, 5 SB . Soto is the first NL player THIS decade to hit 10+ home runs and steal 5+ bases in the month of May pic.twitter.com/BL8807PC52 — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) June 1, 2026

Obviously, the Mets aren't out of the woods yet. The team still has a 26-33 record and trails the Braves by 13.5 games for first place in the division, but at least they showed signs of life in May.

They'll need to string together a string of good months if the Mets want to turn their season around and make the playoffs in the fall. And to do that, Juan Soto will need to keep being… Juan Soto.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.