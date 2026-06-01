The Blue Jays need to sign Luis Castillo

Due in part to injuries, the Toronto Blue Jays have had a rather lackluster start to the 2026 season. However, despite a record of 29 wins and 31 losses, they are currently in playoff contention, as they are the last team to qualify in the American League.

Playoff hopes are therefore very much alive, but reinforcements will be needed to break out of this slump. This is particularly true for the starting rotation.

And in a recent podcast, former Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson proposed an interesting solution: acquiring Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays are presumably searching for a starting pitcher on the trade market and Josh Donaldson might have found the perfect match! @BringerOfRain20 | @russellmartin55 | @ArashMadani pic.twitter.com/kgxdPjE2pO — Get It Done League (@GetItDoneShow) May 31, 2026

It's far from a bad idea. Indeed, the Mariners currently have six healthy starters, and Castillo is having a rough season so far with a whopping 5.53 ERA in twelve starts to date.

However, the 33-year-old boasts a career ERA of 3.63 and posted a 3.54 ERA last season in 32 starts.

Although he's had his share of struggles this season, his career performance makes him an ideal candidate for a comeback—he's been selected for the All-Star Game three times and posted an ERA below four in each of his last seven seasons prior to this one.

If Seattle is willing to let him go, the Blue Jays need to make a move, especially since the price tag likely won't be astronomical. If Toronto were to land Castillo and he regained his former form, it would be a huge boost for a club looking to prove that last year's performance wasn't a fluke.

Given how this season is unfolding for the Jays, they shouldn't wait until the trade deadline to make a move.

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