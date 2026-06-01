Donald Trump could get involved in the dispute between the players and the league

Right now, Major League Baseball and the Players Association are beginning talks in preparation for the next collective bargaining agreement.

Reminder: The current agreement will expire after the 2026 season but before the 2027 season. That leaves a few months to find common ground.

We've known for a long time that this conflict is shaping up to be a long and painful one. Just because negotiations have already begun doesn't mean everything will go smoothly.

After all, MLB wants to implement a salary cap… and the players want absolutely nothing to do with such an idea.

I don't think the 2027 season will be completely canceled, but let's just say I'm not holding my breath for a full 162-game season either.

In fact, for that to happen, a drastic change would have to occur to make the players or the owners back down.

What if that change came from Donald Trump?

A major league baseball owner, who discussed the labor dispute with Bob Nightengale (USA Today), believes that if it drags on, the U.S. president could get involved.

“If we miss spring training, I can see Donald Trump getting involved. He might say enough is enough and that he wants a deal by the end of the week, or else…” – Anonymous owner

Sunday Notebook: MLB expansion plans have some owners questioning whether it makes economic sense https://t.co/5TKYoZu3Vv — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 31, 2026

We know that Donald Trump has a lot of power and that sports and politics are often inseparable. Will that be the case in 2027, if (or rather when) the labor dispute drags on?

We'll find out in a few months, I suppose.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.