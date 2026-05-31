MLB in Brief: A Setback for Garrett Crochet | The Pirates Faff Around Against the Twins

A setback for Garrett Crochet

Not good news for the Red Sox, who need their healthy starters back.

Garrett Crochet To Undergo Tests After “Very Minor” Injury Setback https://t.co/3Pz224ahOJ pic.twitter.com/8yGmrEJPhe — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 31, 2026

Max Scherzer is doing well

His outing in the minors went well.

Afterwards, Scherzer told reporters in Buffalo that he was mostly trying to shake off rust. Felt he was pulling his slider glove-side at times. Scherzer: “I'm happy because my forearm's in a great spot. And that really allows me to throw the ball the way I want to.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 31, 2026

Shane Bieber, meanwhile, did well in Florida.

Shane Bieber threw 49 pitches, had a 55% zone rate, induced a 31% whiff rate, and maintained his stuff throughout the outing. Nothing but positives here. pic.twitter.com/8LiFHrFoPM — Damon (@Damon98_) May 31, 2026

The Pirates sweep the Twins

They removed the “W” from their logo after the sweep.

What a great month

Cristopher Sanchez will be the National League Pitcher of the Month… but Jacob Misiorowski is also a strong contender.

Jacob Misiorowski finishes off the month of May with a fantastic stat line 38.1 IP

57 Ks

1 ER

6 BB pic.twitter.com/bAQlCFiMv6 — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

Craig Kimbrel injured

And this, even though he just arrived in Tampa Bay.

Craig Kimbrel lands on the 15-day IL with a right wrist strain after pitching just once for the Rays pic.twitter.com/fqFqDkVUsi — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 31, 2026

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