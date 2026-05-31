MLB in Brief: A Setback for Garrett Crochet | The Pirates Faff Around Against the Twins

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: A Setback for Garrett Crochet | The Pirates Faff Around Against the Twins
Credit: MLB

A setback for Garrett Crochet

Not good news for the Red Sox, who need their healthy starters back.

Max Scherzer is doing well

His outing in the minors went well.

Shane Bieber, meanwhile, did well in Florida.

The Pirates sweep the Twins

They removed the “W” from their logo after the sweep.

What a great month

Cristopher Sanchez will be the National League Pitcher of the Month… but Jacob Misiorowski is also a strong contender.

Craig Kimbrel injured

And this, even though he just arrived in Tampa Bay.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!