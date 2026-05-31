MLB in Brief: A Setback for Garrett Crochet | The Pirates Faff Around Against the Twins
A setback for Garrett Crochet
Not good news for the Red Sox, who need their healthy starters back.
Max Scherzer is doing well
His outing in the minors went well.
Shane Bieber, meanwhile, did well in Florida.
The Pirates sweep the Twins
They removed the “W” from their logo after the sweep.
What a great month
Cristopher Sanchez will be the National League Pitcher of the Month… but Jacob Misiorowski is also a strong contender.
Craig Kimbrel injured
And this, even though he just arrived in Tampa Bay.
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