Jesus Sanchez and John Schneider comment on the incident with a fan

Unusual things are always happening in the world of baseball.

Today, it was the sight of Jesus Sanchez leaving the Blue Jays' game after being hit in the wrist by a ball thrown by an Orioles fan that caught everyone's attention. That's not something you see every day.

Basically, from what we understand, the Blue Jays outfielder isn't doing too badly. He had an X-ray as a precaution and there are no fractures.

We'll see how he feels tomorrow.

UPDATE: OF Jesús Sánchez was removed from today's game with a right wrist contusion. He underwent precautionary X-rays that showed no fracture. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 31, 2026

When asked about the incident after the game, the outfielder cited a lack of communication with the young player. He didn't want to throw the ball to him in the middle of the game.

He didn't seem like the angriest of men, let's say.

Sanchez said his wrist “hurts a little bit but thank God there's no fracture. I'll be all right.” He also said it was an isolated incident and not an ongoing back-and-forth with the fans: “It was a big surprise, of course. I wasn't expecting that to happen.” — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 31, 2026

General Manager John Schneider, who was also asked about the day's topic, was on the same page as his player.

He said the ball shouldn't have made it onto the field (a line Sanchez didn't cross), but he didn't seem angry. He understands that his player had a lighthearted tone when speaking to the young man.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider on Jesus Sanchez being struck by a ball thrown from a fan at Camden Yards: pic.twitter.com/puNGuQ26Ax — David Singh (@ByDavidSingh) May 31, 2026

The fact that Sanchez is a very cheerful player was likely a factor in leading the young fan to believe the tone was lighthearted.

Let's hope the young fan isn't too hard on himself. In fact, why not invite him to a game next weekend, when the Orioles are in Toronto?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.