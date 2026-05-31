A fan injured Jesus Sanchez in Baltimore

Yesterday, the Blue Jays were leading 5-1 against the Orioles in the ninth inning. And ever since then, things have gone very badly for the Blue Jays.

Jeff Hoffman gave up five runs, helping the Orioles mount a comeback. So Toronto lost a game they really couldn't afford to lose.

Then, this afternoon, Spencer Miles blew it. As a starter, he gave up six runs in three innings in what was his worst outing in the majors.

I don't want to blame him since he's saved the rotation this year. But he hasn't been good on the mound for his team.

But then, while the Blue Jays were playing defense, a fan threw a ball at Jesus Sanchez's wrist. Sanchez left the game.

Footage (not very clear, since the cameras weren't filming the sequence directly) clearly shows that a ball came from the stands.

Jesús Sánchez was forced to leave the game after being hit by a baseball thrown by a fan. https://t.co/JpECpWGntm pic.twitter.com/UyKtOyreUh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 31, 2026

We can see that Sánchez's glove was in the air (just before he was hit) and that he was looking at the crowd.

In fact, the rumor is that he was chatting with a child and that his raised glove was interpreted as an invitation to throw the ball. But this has not been confirmed.

All we know is that the fan in question was ejected from the stadium for hitting Jesus Sanchez in the wrist with a ball.

The Blue Jays, who are dealing with an astronomical number of injuries this 2026 season, didn't need to see a fan injure one of the team's best hitters right now.

That said, if it was an accident involving a child, it's a lot less serious than if an adult had decided to attack him.

We just hope the child (if that's indeed the case and if it was truly accidental) doesn't feel too bad about it.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.