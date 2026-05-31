Everything points to a deal involving Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers' season has completely fallen apart; they've won just two of their last ten games and sit at 22-37 in 2026. That's a far cry from the expectations set at the start of the season in Michigan.

And with these setbacks come, of course, speculations about Tarik Skubal's situation. Since the offseason, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has been the subject of much talk, as the Tigers have taken him to arbitration.

But with Detroit's recent slump, we're moving closer and closer to a resolution. And Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network agrees, believing that Skubal will soon leave Motown.

It's heading in that direction. I'm talking to people in the industry, and that's their sense. The outlook right now is pretty bleak, and honestly, it's hard to imagine them making up a 14-game deficit below .500, getting back to .500, and then competing even in a weak American League. So the question becomes: “Will Skubal stay healthy?” That's what we don't know.

It has become inevitable that Skubal will end up elsewhere, because not only is the Tigers' ace pitcher about to become a free agent, but the original plan for the season is clearly not working.

Is Tarik Skubal going to be moved at the trade deadline? @Ken_Rosenthal tells you why he thinks the Tigers will trade Skubal this season. pic.twitter.com/pQfW6WYBor — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 30, 2026

Admittedly, Skubal has been the face of Detroit for the past two seasons, leading the Tigers to two consecutive playoff appearances—their first since 2014.

But the 29-year-old holds tremendous value, despite being placed on the injured list on May 4. While this will be a difficult decision for the organization and its fans to accept, it's the right move.

Unless the Tigers manage to turn things around—and quickly—but let's just say that's highly unlikely.

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