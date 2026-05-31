Jeff Hoffman really got off the hook

Yesterday in Baltimore, the Toronto Blue Jays were cruising toward a seemingly certain victory, just before the sky fell on their heads.

Leading 5-1 late in the game, the Jays watched the Orioles come back from behind to ultimately win 6-5. It was a heartbreaking loss, especially since the team had managed to get back on track in recent days.

I'll get straight to the point by telling you that this very sudden turnaround is largely due to another poor performance by reliever Jeff Hoffman. He gave up five runs to the home team in just one inning of work. Struggling, Hoffman allowed the Orioles' batters to chip away at his team's lead by giving up three hits and two walks. What followed was disastrous.

Jeff Hoffman's meltdown leads to a five-run ninth inning for the Orioles as they walk off the Blue Jays pic.twitter.com/SEx6tnvGkT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 30, 2026

In total, the Jays' pitchers gifted the Baltimore offense eleven free passes. It's hard to win a game when you're that generous. Trey Yesavage gave up seven of them all by himself.

It was Connor Seabold, a recent acquisition by the Toronto team, who allowed Pete Alonso to become the hero of the game by driving his teammate Taylor Ward home with the winning run. Faces were long in the losers' dugout following this late-game collapse. The Jays could have closed the gap even further on the Rays, who were routed 14-3 by the Angels.

The team's record now stands at 29-30, and John Schneider's squad still trails Tampa Bay by eight games.

Already down and out, the Orioles were slowly but surely heading toward another loss, until Schneider decided to throw his No. 23 into the fray. Hoffman's performances over the past few weeks have been a rollercoaster, but things seemed to be settling down for him. Too bad.

The fact that the team's starting rotation issues are forcing Schneider and his pitching coach to overwork the bullpen isn't helping the team's cause. Hoffman, like a few of his teammates, is eating up innings, and we haven't even reached June yet.

Unfortunately, situations like this are likely to happen again as long as things don't return to normal with the starting pitchers.

Yariel Rodríguez, Tyler Rogers, and Louis Varland had done their job in relief at Yesavage. Things took a turn for the worse when the manager called on the fragile Hoffman.

A FOUR-hit game for Vladdy (The Force is strong with this one) pic.twitter.com/eoweSSxAln — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2026

This late-game collapse overshadowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s superb performance. He recorded four hits in five at-bats. The Jays' first baseman scored two runs and is now batting .305.

We mustn't overlook the two RBIs by Kazuma Okamoto, who once again stood out by driving teammates home.

The Blue Jays will have a chance to put this bitter loss behind them as early as this afternoon, when Spencer Miles takes on Kyle Bradish. After the game, they'll head to Atlanta to face the leaders in the National League East.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.