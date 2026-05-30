MLB in Brief: Expos documentary honored | Dylan Cease on the mend

Expos documentary honored

“Who Killed the Expos?” won two awards at the Canadian Screen Awards. The documentary's editorial research and quality were recognized.

Congrats to “WHO KILLED THE MONTREAL EXPOS?” The documentary won two Canadian Screen Awards tonight. Watch it now – Streaming on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Un3dJ9KR17 — Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) May 30, 2026

Roman Anthony isn't taking the field yet

He'll be out for a few more days.

Not much in the way of injury updates today. Roman Anthony remains shut down from swinging. Garrett Crochet is still on track for his next live BP on Tuesday at Fenway. Patrick Sandoval's ramp-up continues. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 30, 2026

Austin Voth DFA

Hayden Juenger takes his place.

The Blue Jays have designated Austin Voth for assignment and selected the contract of right-handed reliever Hayden Juenger. The pitching staff shake-up continues as Toronto deploys two bullpen days in fewer than 48 hours. If Juenger gets into Saturday's game, it'll be the club's third major league debut this week. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 30, 2026

Addison Barger has started hitting again

Alejandro Kirk is also making progress at the plate.

Addison Barger (elbow) has resumed hitting in the batting cages at the Blue Jays' complex in Dunedin; flips, tee work, etc. Alejandro Kirk (thumb) has been taking on-field BP and should progress to hitting off high-velocity pitching machines in the coming days — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 30, 2026

Dylan Cease is feeling better

He threw a session in the bullpen.

Dylan Cease (hamstring) is throwing a bullpen session on Saturday in Baltimore; likely around 25-30 pitches. The next step could be another bullpen session or facing batters, depending on how he responds. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 30, 2026

Are the Mets looking to trade?

Hard to say at this point.

David Stearns on when he will decide whether to buy or sell: “We don't believe we're anywhere close to that yet.” — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 29, 2026

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