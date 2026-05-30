MLB in Brief: Expos documentary honored | Dylan Cease on the mend
Expos documentary honored
“Who Killed the Expos?” won two awards at the Canadian Screen Awards. The documentary's editorial research and quality were recognized.
Roman Anthony isn't taking the field yet
He'll be out for a few more days.
Austin Voth DFA
Hayden Juenger takes his place.
Addison Barger has started hitting again
Alejandro Kirk is also making progress at the plate.
Dylan Cease is feeling better
He threw a session in the bullpen.
Are the Mets looking to trade?
Hard to say at this point.
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