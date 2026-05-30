Chris Bassitt opens up about his years in Toronto

On Thursday, Chris Bassitt faced the Blue Jays. It was his first regular-season game with the Orioles against the team that signed him for the 2023–2025 seasons.

He had a “nobody's my friend because I want to win” mindset on the field. But deep down, he knows how much he loved his years in Toronto with those guys.

As reported by Arden Zwelling, the pitcher isn't afraid to show just how many precious friendships were formed in 2025, in the Blue Jays' locker room.

He didn't expect to enjoy his time in Toronto this much.

Chris Bassitt says he went into Thursday's start vs. the Blue Jays trying to maintain tunnel vision and ignore who he was facing: “I didn't want to have a bad one against those guys, especially. I know how much trash talk they're going to give me if I do.” pic.twitter.com/S7UQKrRxyW — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 29, 2026

Obviously, he's not there anymore this year. The Blue Jays surely didn't want to give him $18.5 million when there were other options in the rotation. But injuries mean that right now, the Blue Jays would take him.

If signing him wasn't the right move a few months ago, I wonder to what extent pursuing him before the trade deadline is on the club's radar.

We know teams like to go after guys they know. And Bassitt had a positive impact in the Blue Jays' locker room.

In the playoffs last year, he accepted his role in the bullpen without complaint. And he was excellent.

It's still early, since we don't know if the Orioles—who are three games behind the Blue Jays—will be selling at the trade deadline. But if they are, I wouldn't be surprised to see the Toronto club call Maryland to inquire about the price to bring him back to town in a depth role.

We'll have to wait and see…

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