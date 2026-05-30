The Blue Jays are back at .500 thanks to a strong comeback

Last night, the Blue Jays faced off against the Baltimore Orioles. They did so with a bullpen of relievers on the mound.

So it was a tough challenge.

We say a bullpen, but Austin Voth (a AAA starter) was there. He pitched 3.1 innings after Adam Macko. And let's just say everyone quickly realized why he was a minor leaguer, as he gave up five runs.

With the Blue Jays' struggling offense, a bullpen featuring several big names who couldn't pitch last night (they'd pitched a lot in recent days), and a five-run deficit, it was hard to envision a Blue Jays victory.

But the team took matters into its own hands. Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run that brought Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home… and Charles McAdoo, playing in the first game of his career, hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to just one run.

What a moment for him.

McA-DID IT Charles McAdoo homers in his FIRST @MLB game! pic.twitter.com/aoWSRAVkJ0 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2026

Then, in the eighth, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solid two-run double (finally!). The Blue Jays took the lead 6-5.

Without the usual relievers to close out the game, Braydon Fisher earned his first career save in the Majors.

Reeled in a W It's Braydon Fisher's first Big League save! pic.twitter.com/NtO2vdTukL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 30, 2026

First start for Macko… first home run for McAdoo… first save for Fisher… the Blue Jays, who just secured a win that could turn the tide, were led by their young players in a victory that brought them back to .500.

Trey Yesavage will take the mound today. Will he help the Blue Jays climb above the .500 mark?

PMLB

Red Sox: 10 games under .500.

The Red Sox have lost 6 of 7 and are now 10 games under .500. It's the first time they've been 10 games under .500 since 2020. Boston has the same record as the Mets. — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) May 30, 2026

Season over for Ethan Holliday. He will undergo foot surgery.

Rockies Prospect Ethan Holliday to Undergo Season-Ending Foot Surgery https://t.co/gNg6zUK4nB pic.twitter.com/BMvvnavcS8 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 29, 2026

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