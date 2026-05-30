The Blue Jays are back at .500 thanks to a strong comeback
Last night, the Blue Jays faced off against the Baltimore Orioles. They did so with a bullpen of relievers on the mound.
So it was a tough challenge.
We say a bullpen, but Austin Voth (a AAA starter) was there. He pitched 3.1 innings after Adam Macko. And let's just say everyone quickly realized why he was a minor leaguer, as he gave up five runs.
With the Blue Jays' struggling offense, a bullpen featuring several big names who couldn't pitch last night (they'd pitched a lot in recent days), and a five-run deficit, it was hard to envision a Blue Jays victory.
But the team took matters into its own hands. Kazuma Okamoto hit a home run that brought Vladimir Guerrero Jr. home… and Charles McAdoo, playing in the first game of his career, hit a two-run homer to cut the deficit to just one run.
What a moment for him.
Then, in the eighth, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solid two-run double (finally!). The Blue Jays took the lead 6-5.
Without the usual relievers to close out the game, Braydon Fisher earned his first career save in the Majors.
First start for Macko… first home run for McAdoo… first save for Fisher… the Blue Jays, who just secured a win that could turn the tide, were led by their young players in a victory that brought them back to .500.
Trey Yesavage will take the mound today. Will he help the Blue Jays climb above the .500 mark?
- Red Sox: 10 games under .500.
- Season over for Ethan Holliday. He will undergo foot surgery.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.