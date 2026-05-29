Inappropriate celebration: Abner Uribe suspended for one game

On Tuesday night, things got heated between the Brewers and the Cardinals. The two division rivals faced off in Milwaukee… and it was clear they didn't like each other very much.

There was a lot of trash-talking on both sides… and things eventually got out of hand.

In the eighth inning, Abner Uribe struck out to end the inning. And he celebrated in a slightly inappropriate way.

Abner Uribe hits the D-Generation X crotch chop after an inning-ending strikeout against the Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/ZPnV6atxyD — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 27, 2026

After the game, his manager publicly criticized him for the gesture. Pat Murphy didn't understand what had gone through his reliever's mind and felt that such a gesture was out of place.

And now we learn that, in the end, Murphy wasn't the only one who disapproved of the reliever's gesture: MLB announced that Uribe had earned a one-game suspension for his actions.

The reliever will appeal the suspension.

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Abner Uribe was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for crotch-chopping toward the St. Louis Cardinals dugout following a strikeout earlier this week. Uribe is appealing the suspension. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 29, 2026

Obviously, the penalty isn't exactly severe. We're talking about a mere one-game suspension, and an appeal could allow Uribe to choose which game to sit out so that his absence coincides with a game in which he wouldn't have pitched anyway.

Keep in mind that at any time, Uribe can withdraw his appeal and agree to serve his suspension. It's not impossible that he might do so.

Since his outburst, Uribe has apologized to the Brewers players, but he hasn't apologized to the Cardinals, claiming that the team had threatened to target Brewers batters.

Yes, things have been pretty heated between the two teams this week.

This isn't the first time Uribe has been suspended: a few years ago, he was suspended for four games after getting involved in a bench-clearing brawl on the field against the Rays.

But this time, the suspension is quite a bit more lenient. Let's see if that makes him think twice before pulling off such a celebration in the future.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.