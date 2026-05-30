Munetaka Murakami will be away for several weeks

Munetaka Murakami's impact on the Chicago White Sox has been incredible.

He's not the only reason for his team's success this season, of course. But everyone knows Chicago wouldn't be 30-27 without the Japanese slugger, who recently hit his 20th home run. We're only a third of the way through the season…

But last night, in a 4-3 win over their Detroit rivals, the White Sox saw Murakami get injured.

As you can see, Murakami grabbed his thigh after running to first base. He subsequently left the game.

Munetaka Murakami left the game grabbing his hamstring pic.twitter.com/29sWk7LV35 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 30, 2026

Further tests revealed to the White Sox that he would need a few weeks of rest to recover. He will therefore be placed on the injured list for the time being.

A tough blow for Chicago…

Will Venable shared that Munetaka Murakami will miss a couple of weeks with a hamstring strain: pic.twitter.com/3RKMs8LKYT — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) May 30, 2026

We all know the White Sox would have preferred things to go differently. But at least this will allow the White Sox to call up an excellent young player.

Jacob Gonzalez, the team's first-round pick in 2023, is having a red-hot season in Triple-A, with 18 home runs already and a batting average over .300 with an OPS over 1.000. He plays in the infield, but primarily at shortstop.

The Chicago White Sox are calling up infielder Jacob Gonzalez, sources tell ESPN. With Munetaka Murakami facing a multi-week absence due to a hamstring injury, the White Sox are calling up one of the hottest hitters in the minor leagues, batting .308/.414/.646 with 18 homers in 51 games. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 30, 2026

But the fact remains that without Murakami, who has proven capable of making a difference at the highest level, it won't be easy.

Let's see if the team falls apart.

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