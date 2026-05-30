Munetaka Murakami will be away for several weeks
Munetaka Murakami's impact on the Chicago White Sox has been incredible.
He's not the only reason for his team's success this season, of course. But everyone knows Chicago wouldn't be 30-27 without the Japanese slugger, who recently hit his 20th home run. We're only a third of the way through the season…
But last night, in a 4-3 win over their Detroit rivals, the White Sox saw Murakami get injured.
As you can see, Murakami grabbed his thigh after running to first base. He subsequently left the game.
Further tests revealed to the White Sox that he would need a few weeks of rest to recover. He will therefore be placed on the injured list for the time being.
A tough blow for Chicago…
We all know the White Sox would have preferred things to go differently. But at least this will allow the White Sox to call up an excellent young player.
Jacob Gonzalez, the team's first-round pick in 2023, is having a red-hot season in Triple-A, with 18 home runs already and a batting average over .300 with an OPS over 1.000. He plays in the infield, but primarily at shortstop.
But the fact remains that without Murakami, who has proven capable of making a difference at the highest level, it won't be easy.
Let's see if the team falls apart.
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