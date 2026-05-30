Juan Soto is one of the best hitters in history, according to Joey Votto

As we all know, Juan Soto is an exceptional hitter. The Mets outfielder has dominated offensively everywhere he's played, ever since he was 19.

And once again this year, he's having a breakout season with the Mets.

Joey Votto, who was a guest on MLB Now, is among those who are in awe of Soto's prowess. And the former Red was clear: in his eyes, Soto is possibly the greatest hitter of his generation.

Even ahead of guys like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, even though he doesn't get as much attention as those two.

Except that Votto took it a step further: the Canadian stated that Soto, in fact, could very well be among the top 3 or top 5 left-handed hitters… in history.

“I personally think that Juan Soto is maybe the most important hitter of this generation… I would argue that Juan Soto may be amongst the best 3 to 5 left-handed hitters of all time.”@JoeyVotto shares his appreciation for Soto as a hitter. pic.twitter.com/p8gZVlttBz — MLB Now (@MLBNow) May 28, 2026

Votto explains that Soto, unlike players like Ted Williams and Babe Ruth, is playing in an era where pitchers are better than they've ever been and where players are more closely monitored than ever regarding the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

It's therefore very difficult for hitters to consistently excel, but Soto does it… and it almost looks easy.

When you look at the OPS+ of left-handed hitters after their first nine seasons (which is currently where Soto stands), you see that he ranks seventh all-time, trailing only players who played decades ago.

And at just 27 years old, Soto still has many years ahead of him to cement his status as one of the all-time greats in the sport… a status he may have already earned, if Votto is to be believed.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.