Fernando Tatis Jr.’s first home run of the season

Fernando Tatis Jr. isn't having an incredible 2026 season.

His lack of power means he isn't dominating and isn't producing at the level expected of a player like him. But he isn't completely useless either.

In fact, seeing him transition to second base makes him valuable to his manager, who has options depending on his needs.

But clearly, what had everyone talking the most was the fact that he still hadn't managed to hit a home run since the start of the 2026 season. And it's not because he hasn't played much—quite the opposite.

For a player who has previously hit more than 40 home runs in a single season, it was surprising to see such a lack of power over a period of about two months.

But today, Tatis Jr. finally hit his first home run of 2026.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. HAS HIT A HOME RUN! (Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/KON4QAE06m — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 30, 2026

Breaking out of his shell like this will ensure he no longer has to hear about how his lack of power has become such a big story in MLB.

Will this allow him to break out? Who knows. But it can't hurt.

The Padres are currently 4.5 games behind the leader in the National League West. They're also the first wild-card team.

But let's just say that with Tatis Jr. at full throttle (if he gets going), it would be easier to make the playoffs this season.

PMLB

Luis Severino on the injured list.

Luis Severino Placed On 15-Day IL With Shoulder Strain https://t.co/F7NvF3uqG7 pic.twitter.com/tcrvhtp5xK — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 30, 2026

JoJo Parker: Blue Jays' No. 1 prospect.

With Trey Yesavage moving up, JoJo Parker is the new @BlueJays No. 1 prospect according to @MLBPipeline pic.twitter.com/ShAlsIIFMt — Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) May 30, 2026

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