The Dodgers have two of the 25 highest-paid athletes in the world

As we know, the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't afraid to dig deep into their pockets; they spend more than any other team in Major League Baseball.

But it's not just in MLB; according to a report, they also seem to spend as much as any professional team across all sports.

In fact, Forbes recently ranked the highest-paid athletes in professional sports, totaling on-field and off-field earnings in 2026. And the Dodgers emerged as the only North American organization with two players in the top 25: Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker.

Admittedly, Ohtani officially earns only $2 million a year due to the Dodgers' salary cap restrictions. But he still ranks as the fifth-highest-paid athlete in the world, thanks to $125.6 million in off-field earnings.

This is the exact opposite of Tucker, who earns just $1 million off the field but is still set to receive $68 million from the Dodgers by 2026.

And as luck would have it, the Dodgers' investments are paying off on the field, with the California team winning two consecutive World Series titles and taking the New York Yankees' place as MLB's “Evil Empire.”

The Dodgers are so dominant that MLB owners are now calling for a salary cap, which could lead to a lockout at the end of the 2026 season.

Returning to the Forbes rankings, it's worth noting that the only other baseball player in the top 50 was Bo Bichette of the New York Mets, who will earn $54.8 million in 2026, $54.4 million of which comes directly from the Mets' coffers.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.