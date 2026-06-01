A historic 13-run inning for the Yankees

As usual, the New York Yankees have one of the best offenses in all of Major League Baseball. And in yesterday's game against the Sacramento A's, they proved it once again.

But only for one inning. One whole inning, though.

Indeed, the Bombers wrote their names in MLB history books, scoring no fewer than thirteen runs in the third inning during a 13–8 victory at Sutter Health Park.

The Yankees are the first American League team to score thirteen or more runs in a single game—all in one inning. In baseball history, this feat had been accomplished only twice before by two National League teams: the 1972 Atlanta Braves and the 2003 Philadelphia Phillies.

If you think the long ball wreaked havoc during this scoring spree, you're mistaken. And I don't blame you.

The Yankees, who lead the Manfred Circuit in home runs in 2026, didn't hit a single home run in the third inning, scoring all thirteen of their runs on four walks and eleven hits, including two extra-base hits.

This is only the fifth time since 1961 that a team has scored more than thirteen runs in a single inning without hitting at least one home run, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

To add to that, the Bronx Bombers had scored ten runs before the Athletics—who had already used three different pitchers in the inning—recorded a single out.

The @Yankees scored TEN runs in the 3rd inning … before an out was recorded pic.twitter.com/f1tYfic79g — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2026

This marks the second-highest number of runs scored by a team in an inning before recording an out since 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

This historic inning lasted 43 minutes, forcing New York starter Will Warren to head to the bullpen to throw warm-up pitches.

The last time the Yankees had such a big inning, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were in the lineup. That occurred during a 20-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in June 2005.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.