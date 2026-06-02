The Red Sox owner is concerned about the direction his team is heading

The Boston Red Sox won 89 games last season. However, in 2026, they are on track to win only 69 games, currently sitting at 25-33 and trailing the Tampa Bay Rays by 12 games for first place in the American League East.

Admittedly, the Sox have played 58 games this season, which represents only 35% of the season. But if Boston doesn't turn things around and finishes the season at this pace, it will be a disaster for the organization.

David Ortiz: Red Sox owner John Henry ‘worried' about direction of franchise https://t.co/hZh23A62nb pic.twitter.com/aGKSTGMEiI — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 2, 2026

And according to former Red Sox star David Ortiz, owner John Henry is well aware of this.

He's worried. We had a conversation. I can tell. I've known John for a long time—him and President Tom Werner, the whole group—and they're working to find solutions to improve the situation. He knows the direction this team is headed, and he's more concerned about the situation than people realize.

Big Papi also revealed that Henry wants to return to the days when the Sox were at the top of Major League Baseball.

I sat down to talk to John, and he wants to figure it out. He wants to find the formula to get back to the way things used to be. It's not like he's just giving up. Sometimes people don't understand that in this game, it's hard to stay on top.

The era Ortiz is referring to is the one Henry and his group built to win four World Series titles between 2004 and 2018. The 2004 championship ended an 86-year drought for the Red Sox, and Boston repeated the feat with championships in 2007, 2013, and 2018.

We're a long way from that right now.

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