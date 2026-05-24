The Blue Jays have exactly the same record as last year

After winning the last two games of the series against the Yankees in New York, the Blue Jays returned to Toronto to face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Paul Skenes. The Blue Jays won the first two games and will look to complete the sweep this afternoon (Sunday).

That makes it four straight wins, bringing their record to 25-27 after 52 games—exactly the same record as in 2025.

The only downside is that the Tampa Bay Rays are now a game and a half ahead of where the Yankees were at this point last year.

However, there is another difference from last year: the fact that the Jays are nowhere near being fully healthy, and their offense still seems disorganized.

Fortunately for them, key players are on the verge of returning, and others now appear healthy, including George Springer, who has hit a home run in three of his last six games.

The first names the Jays could see back in their lineup are outfielder Nathan Lukes, starting pitcher Shane Bieber, and catcher Alejandro Kirk, the cornerstone of this group. Addison Barger, meanwhile, is expected to return to action soon.

Unfortunately, the starting rotation won't be getting any help from Jose Berrios, who underwent Tommy John surgery. The same goes for Cody Ponce, who is out with an ACL injury.

Momentum shifts quickly in a long Major League Baseball season, and that's exactly what's happening in the City of Kings. It remains to be seen whether the Blue Jays can pull off the same feat as last year.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.