Tarik Skubal signs with the Blue Jays

Rumor season is coming.

And inevitably, the name that will be mentioned most often as the trade deadline approaches is that of Tarik Skubal of the Tigers.

The fact that his team isn't exactly stellar (let's put it that way) and that the pitcher is already on the mend are factors that increase his chances of being traded soon as a loan player.

The Rays' name is even starting to get people talking…

The team has plenty of reasons to be aggressive this season. https://t.co/E7PzP1sGBt — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 23, 2026

But by necessity, it's mainly the big-market teams that will be making headlines. Why? Because smaller-market owners won't necessarily want to add about $11 or $12 million in actual cash at the trade deadline, several months after budgets have been approved.

But for a big-market team, it's not as bad of a commitment.

A team with promising prospects might also have a better chance, of course. And on that note, Bob Nightengale reports that four team names are generating more buzz than others among Major League Baseball executives.

The Dodgers, Yankees, Blue Jays, and Padres have been named. And remember, it's baseball executives who are saying this.

Sunday Notebook: Grades for all 30 MLB teams at Memorial Day: So many Fs to hand out https://t.co/u7TqZAcOdh — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 24, 2026

Elsewhere in his article, Nightengale also reports that rival teams expect the Blue Jays to be aggressive in making improvements at the trade deadline.

Keep in mind that even though Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber are expected to return in the coming weeks, the Blue Jays are still looking for one more starter right now. And the past few weeks have reminded us that depth can go up in smoke quickly.

And anyway, when you're talking about a Skubal, it's not about depth: it's about a guy who can deliver wins in the playoffs.

C.C. Sabathia in Milwaukee in 2008: it could be the same kind of impact… except when it comes to pitching every three days.

Since the Blue Jays' window is open, if the team is in a good position in July, this will be a situation to watch closely.

Otherwise, obviously don't underestimate the possibility of the Blue Jays going out to bolster their offense.

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