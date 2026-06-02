Jeff Hoffman and the risk of being shown the door

Right now, everyone knows who the Blue Jays' closer is.

I know, I know: Louis Varland was used in the eighth inning during the game where Jeff Hoffman pitched in the ninth. But that was to see the trusted reliever face the heart of the Orioles' lineup.

Because the fact is, Varland is having an exceptional season. The reliever has a 0.29 ERA and is being used to the max by his manager.

What more could you ask for?

Lowest ERA in First 28 Games of a Season in Blue Jays History: Louis Varland (2026) – 0.29

B.J. Ryan (2006) – 0.61

Casey Janssen (2007) – 1.04

Tom Henke (1987) – 1.06#BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/yjwdnCmxx0 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 2, 2026

Still, the Blue Jays are paying Hoffman several million dollars a season and would like to see some return on that investment.

Even if he isn't the closer, having him in good form would make the team better. But as we've seen recently: progress can be undone quickly.

What will the Blue Jays do with Hoffman if he continues to fail to deliver every time he's given the chance to pitch? Patience doesn't last forever…

Steve Phillips, who appeared on TSN Radio to discuss the topic, said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Blue Jays designate the pitcher for assignment (DFA).

“If they can come up with a better option, then he will get designated for assignment” This morning on #FirstUp, @StevePhillipsGM explained why Jeff Hoffman could be DFA'd due to his struggles. pic.twitter.com/B8mVjCnrm3 — First Up (@FirstUp1050) June 1, 2026

If the club does this, it will be because no one else in MLB wanted the pitcher's contract (or a small portion of it).

About half (a year and a half) of his $33 million deal remains. Do the math…

If the Blue Jays were to DFA him, they'd still have to pay him. That would send a strong message, since Hoffman isn't making peanuts… and because a salary cap might be coming to Major League Baseball in 2027.

Note that Phillips also recommends the Blue Jays acquire Aroldis Chapman from Boston to secure the ninth inning.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.