Injury: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Dylan Cease leave the game

Do you know of many teams that can afford to have their best hitter (on paper, at least) and their $210 million starting pitcher get injured on the same day?

Me neither. But if there were one, it certainly wouldn't be the 2026 Blue Jays.

Yet that's the nightmare John Schneider is currently living through on this game day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

It started with Dylan Cease. Today's starter hurt his leg. He tried to stay in the game… but soon, the medical staff came out to take him out of the game.

Two pitches later, the medical staff is back out and Cease is done. https://t.co/xBNc7KVtVN — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 24, 2026

In 4.2 innings of work, Cease had given up two solo home runs, but he'd also struck out eight batters.

Cease is quite the pitcher.

The former Padre is known for his durability, rarely missing starts and never landing on the injured list.

The Blue Jays later announced that he was experiencing hamstring discomfort.

Then, a few dozen minutes later, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was hit in the elbow by a pitch while at the plate.

He made the decision himself to leave the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went directly to the dugout and left the game after being hit by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/jPWw5jGiTX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2026

Replacing Vladdy wouldn't be impossible, given the depth of position players in Buffalo… and the player's own difficult season.

Replacing Cease, on the other hand, would be no easier.

Anthony Santander, Nathan Lukes, Addison Barger, and Alejandro Kirk are the position players currently on the Blue Jays' injured list. Lukes is expected to return soon, however.

Jose Berrios, Max Scherzer, Cody Ponce, Shane Bieber, Lazaro Estrada, Tommy Nance, Yimi Garcia, and Joe Mantiply are the injured pitchers.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.