Change of plans for the Jets at the quarterback position

The New York Jets appear to have changed their plans regarding their quarterback depth behind Geno Smith .

While signing a veteran quarterback seemed all but certain a few weeks ago, the latest reports now indicate that the organization wants to give its young rookie quarterback, Cade Klubnik, a real chance.

According to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini, the Jets have reportedly decided to delay adding an experienced quarterback in order to allow players already in the organization to compete for the backup spot.

This decision represents a significant shift in strategy, especially following veteran Russell Wilson's recent visit to the team's facilities. Wilson had even confirmed that he had received a contract offer from the Jets earlier in May.

Despite this, the organization now appears to want to evaluate Cade Klubnik more closely before making a final decision.

The young quarterback will get plenty of reps during the team's organized team activities and minicamp, a key opportunity to demonstrate that he can already play a major role in the lineup.

The Jets reportedly have a lot of confidence in Cade Klubnik

According to Rich Cimini, Jets executives have been “really high” on Cade Klubnik since his arrival in the organization. Although the sample size remains limited so far, the team seems to like what it sees both on the field and in film room sessions.

In addition to Geno Smith and Klubnik, the Jets are also counting on Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook in their quarterback pool.

After OTAs and minicamp, the Jets plan to reassess the situation to determine whether adding a veteran remains necessary.

This leaves the door wide open for Cade Klubnik to potentially secure the backup quarterback role in his first NFL season.

However, many observers believe that a more gradual development would be ideal for the young player. Clemson Tigers play-by-play announcer Don Munson recently explained that a little patience could help Klubnik better adapt to the professional level.

Even though the perfect scenario remains a full season with Geno Smith as the starter, Jets fans know all too well that in the NFL, perfect plans don't always last long.

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