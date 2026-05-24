Another goal conceded very early on: Jakub Dobes is hard on himself

Since the start of the series against the Buffalo Sabres, the Montreal Canadiens have fallen into a bad habit: conceding a goal very early in the game.

It starts the game off on the wrong foot and immediately puts the Habs in the difficult position of having to come from behind.

Martin St-Louis's squad usually manages to pull through regardless, but still, this is a trend that will have to change if the Habs hope to make it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Here is a summary of the goals conceded very early in the game:

Game #3 vs. Buffalo – May 12, 2026: Goal allowed after 53 seconds to Tage Thompson (6-2 win)

Game #5 in Buffalo – May 14, 2026: Goal allowed after 2 minutes to Jason Zucker (6-3 win)

Game #6 vs. Buffalo – May 16, 2026: Goal allowed after 32 seconds to Rasmus Dahlin (8-3 loss)

Game #1 in Carolina – May 21, 2026: Goal scored 33 seconds in by Seth Jarvis (6–2 win)

Game #2 in Carolina – May 23, 2026: Goal allowed after 2:33 to Eric Robinson (3-2 overtime loss)

The Habs' record is still 3-1-1 after conceding these early goals, but ultimately, this trend will hurt the Habs even more against the Hurricanes, a team that is typically very tight defensively.

This really needs to change, and Jakub Dobes is frustrated by this trend, as he has stated his desire to give his team the best chance to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDS (@rds)

The Habs' goaltender feels guilty about conceding so quickly, but ultimately, he's hard on himself because without Dobes, the Habs wouldn't be where they are right now—in the conference finals.

It's clear that Dobes can counter this trend, but he also needs help from the rest of his team.

It's a collective effort that needs to be made from the start of the game, and it begins with Martin St-Louis's pregame speeches.

The players need to be more fired up to avoid conceding so early and having to overcome a deficit right off the bat.

At least the silver lining is that it gives the Habs plenty of time to regroup and adjust, which has actually led to three convincing wins.

In short, Dobes can't blame himself too much, even though he felt guilty yesterday and took another penalty—despite being the most penalized goalie in the NHL playoffs.

Dobes, the most penalized goalie in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/uNjkDvudA0 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2026

In Brief

– It's been a while.

Forty years ago today, the Montreal Canadiens won their 23rd Stanley Cup. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BNYRxcLjYL — RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2026

– Too bad.

Roland-Garros | Gabriel Diallo forced to retire https://t.co/uPhJ606njH — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 24, 2026

– Must-listen.