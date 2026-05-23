The Hurricanes tie the series at 1-1
After taking a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final, the Canadiens played their second game, again in Raleigh.
For the occasion, Martin St-Louis and Rod Brind'Amour made no changes to their lineups.
Here are the lineups:
Tonight's projected lineup
Tonight's projected lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bFI8f06TAX
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 23, 2026
Canes in pregame warmups, same as Game 1:
Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis
Hall-Stankoven-Blake
Ehlers-Staal-Martinook
Carrier-Jankowski-Robinson
Slavin-Chatfield
Miller-Walker
Nikishin-Gostisbehere
Andersen
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 23, 2026
This time, the Habs didn't give up a goal in the first minute.
But they did give up a goal in the third minute. Eric Robinson skillfully redirected William Carrier's shot.
THE CANES OPEN THE SCORING IN GAME 2!
(via: @NHL)pic.twitter.com/dMufMux49P
— BarDown (@BarDown) May 23, 2026
As always, Montreal tied the game before the end of the period.
Josh Anderson finished off a nice play by Phillip Danault and Kaiden Guhle.
Anderson Andersen#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xwVIqv3RgW
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 23, 2026
Late in the second period, Nikolaj Ehlers put the Canes back in front.
What a goal!
What a play by Nikolaj Ehlers to give the Canes the lead! pic.twitter.com/0jRy20zqTj
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2026
Meanwhile, Jakub Dobes made his presence felt.
Great save here.
Jakub Dobeš with a HUGE save to keep it a one-goal game pic.twitter.com/Opi8EEUwHL
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2026
The Czech goaltender helped his team tie the game.
Anderson, him again, beat Andersen.
His name is JOSH AN-DEUX-SON!
ANDERSON STRIKES AGAIN!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MvEVQ4ZIFA
— x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 24, 2026
Heading to overtime in Game 2.
Ehlers secured the win for his team after several Montreal blunders in overtime.
Nikolaj Ehlers gives the Hurricanes the win! pic.twitter.com/2NOxhYlmKe
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2026
Final score: 3-2 Canes, tying the series at 1-1.
12 shots on goal aren't enough to win a hockey game. You have to get shots on Andersen…
The series now moves to Montreal. The next game is on Monday at 8 p.m.
Overtime
– That was close.
Svechnikov tries the Michigan!!! pic.twitter.com/HqwP4mMopW
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 23, 2026
– Not a good call.
After a review for a major, Alexandre Texier gets a 2-minute slashing penalty for this spear on K'Andre Miller pic.twitter.com/8jKu7c9pHU
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 24, 2026
– The unusual stat of the day.
He racked up four penalties! https://t.co/21EaYOKDgK
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2026
– I've never seen that before.
Nobody had a clue where the puck went after the shot… BUT IT WAS IN SVECH'S SKATE pic.twitter.com/tfFPalfVHy
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2026
– Indeed.
We're seeing the true face of the Hurricanes right now. Whether some people like it or not, Game 1 was an anomaly. https://t.co/rsP62XWKPA
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 24, 2026
– It's boring.
I know. It's working, but I hate watching them. https://t.co/FX0iBBbdPx
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 24, 2026
– FC Supra draws.
FC Supra snatches a draw in Vancouverhttps://t.co/2LwztZGKUs
— RDS (@RDSca) May 24, 2026