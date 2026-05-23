The Hurricanes tie the series at 1-1

Raphael Simard
The Hurricanes tie the series at 1-1
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After taking a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final, the Canadiens played their second game, again in Raleigh.

For the occasion, Martin St-Louis and Rod Brind'Amour made no changes to their lineups.

Here are the lineups:

This time, the Habs didn't give up a goal in the first minute.

But they did give up a goal in the third minute. Eric Robinson skillfully redirected William Carrier's shot.

As always, Montreal tied the game before the end of the period.

Josh Anderson finished off a nice play by Phillip Danault and Kaiden Guhle.

Late in the second period, Nikolaj Ehlers put the Canes back in front.

What a goal!

Meanwhile, Jakub Dobes made his presence felt.

Great save here.

The Czech goaltender helped his team tie the game.

Anderson, him again, beat Andersen.

Heading to overtime in Game 2.

Ehlers secured the win for his team after several Montreal blunders in overtime.

Final score: 3-2 Canes, tying the series at 1-1.

12 shots on goal aren't enough to win a hockey game. You have to get shots on Andersen…

The series now moves to Montreal. The next game is on Monday at 8 p.m.


Overtime

– That was close.

– Not a good call.

– The unusual stat of the day.

– I've never seen that before.

– Indeed.

– It's boring.

– FC Supra draws.

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