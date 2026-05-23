The Hurricanes tie the series at 1-1

After taking a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final, the Canadiens played their second game, again in Raleigh.

For the occasion, Martin St-Louis and Rod Brind'Amour made no changes to their lineups.

Here are the lineups:

Canes in pregame warmups, same as Game 1: Svechnikov-Aho-Jarvis

Hall-Stankoven-Blake

Ehlers-Staal-Martinook

Carrier-Jankowski-Robinson Slavin-Chatfield

Miller-Walker

Nikishin-Gostisbehere Andersen — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 23, 2026

This time, the Habs didn't give up a goal in the first minute.

But they did give up a goal in the third minute. Eric Robinson skillfully redirected William Carrier's shot.

THE CANES OPEN THE SCORING IN GAME 2! (via: @NHL)pic.twitter.com/dMufMux49P — BarDown (@BarDown) May 23, 2026

As always, Montreal tied the game before the end of the period.

Josh Anderson finished off a nice play by Phillip Danault and Kaiden Guhle.

Late in the second period, Nikolaj Ehlers put the Canes back in front.

What a goal!

What a play by Nikolaj Ehlers to give the Canes the lead! pic.twitter.com/0jRy20zqTj — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Jakub Dobes made his presence felt.

Great save here.

Jakub Dobeš with a HUGE save to keep it a one-goal game pic.twitter.com/Opi8EEUwHL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2026

The Czech goaltender helped his team tie the game.

Anderson, him again, beat Andersen.

His name is JOSH AN-DEUX-SON! ANDERSON STRIKES AGAIN!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MvEVQ4ZIFA — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 24, 2026

Heading to overtime in Game 2.

Ehlers secured the win for his team after several Montreal blunders in overtime.

Nikolaj Ehlers gives the Hurricanes the win! pic.twitter.com/2NOxhYlmKe — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2026

Final score: 3-2 Canes, tying the series at 1-1.

12 shots on goal aren't enough to win a hockey game. You have to get shots on Andersen…

The series now moves to Montreal. The next game is on Monday at 8 p.m.

Overtime

– That was close.

Svechnikov tries the Michigan!!! pic.twitter.com/HqwP4mMopW — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 23, 2026

– Not a good call.

After a review for a major, Alexandre Texier gets a 2-minute slashing penalty for this spear on K'Andre Miller pic.twitter.com/8jKu7c9pHU — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 24, 2026

– The unusual stat of the day.

He racked up four penalties! https://t.co/21EaYOKDgK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 24, 2026

– I've never seen that before.

Nobody had a clue where the puck went after the shot… BUT IT WAS IN SVECH'S SKATE pic.twitter.com/tfFPalfVHy — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 24, 2026

– Indeed.

We're seeing the true face of the Hurricanes right now. Whether some people like it or not, Game 1 was an anomaly. https://t.co/rsP62XWKPA — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 24, 2026

– It's boring.

I know. It's working, but I hate watching them. https://t.co/FX0iBBbdPx — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 24, 2026

– FC Supra draws.