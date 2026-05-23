MLB in Brief: Addison Barger Making Progress | Pedro Grifol in Miami

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Addison Barger Making Progress | Pedro Grifol in Miami
Credit: MLB

Addison Barger is making progress

He could be hitting and throwing as early as tomorrow.

Pedro Grifol in Miami

The former White Sox manager will lead a college team.

Who will win the Cy Young?

It's a wild race.

Eugenio Suarez returns

Ke'Bryan Hayes replaces him on the injured list.

Jacob Misiorowski's Power

He has the most of the fastest pitches thrown by a starter this season.

Garrett Crochet will face batters on Tuesday

He's making progress.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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