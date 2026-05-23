MLB in Brief: Addison Barger Making Progress | Pedro Grifol in Miami

Addison Barger is making progress

He could be hitting and throwing as early as tomorrow.

The Blue Jays are hopeful that Addison Barger (elbow) will resume baseball activity on Sunday at Rogers Centre. He'll start with hitting and throwing. Tommy Nance (forearm) and Joe Mantiply (knee) are also expected to resume throwing this weekend. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 23, 2026

Pedro Grifol in Miami

The former White Sox manager will lead a college team.

Former White Sox manager Pedro Grifol will be the new head coach at Florida International University in Miami, sources tell @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 23, 2026

Who will win the Cy Young?

It's a wild race.

The NL Cy Young race could be the best ever. Skenes, Ohtani, Sanchez, Misiorowski, Miller, Sale are the headliners… but look at the depth of candidates:

Kyle Harrison, Brewers 1.77 ERA

; Chase Burns, Reds 1.83 ERA

; Bryce Elder, Braves 1.97 ERA

; Eduardo Rodriguez, D-Backs, 2.24 ERA… — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 23, 2026

Eugenio Suarez returns

Ke'Bryan Hayes replaces him on the injured list.

Reds Activate Eugenio Suarez, Place Ke'Bryan Hayes On 10-Day IL https://t.co/M5xmeXu61V pic.twitter.com/cP0qn7UyOA — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 23, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski's Power

He has the most of the fastest pitches thrown by a starter this season.

the 100 fastest pitches thrown by MLB starters this year pic.twitter.com/E4D5N134Zb — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 23, 2026

Garrett Crochet will face batters on Tuesday

He's making progress.

Garrett Crochet is scheduled to face batters on Tuesday, Chad Tracy said. It'll be his first time doing so since going on the IL. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 23, 2026

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