Jazz Chisholm Jr. is confident the Yankees will win the World Series

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a hard time keeping his mouth shut.

Remember that at the start of the season, he said he wanted to join Shohei Ohtani in the 50/50 club. Even though it was… unlikely.

The result? He has six home runs and 14 stolen bases a third of the way through the season.

By talking too much, he's only putting pressure on his team or himself. And that doesn't help anyone… except his opponents.

But then yesterday, he took advantage of a big stage to throw something else out into the universe—and to potentially make himself look even worse when the time comes.

Appearing on Jimmy Fallon's show—Fallon being a huge Yankees fan—the polarizing Yankees outfielder said he was going to win the World Series this year.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. went on The Tonight Show and told Jimmy Fallon the Yankees are winning the World Series pic.twitter.com/ZAhSVZpIrO — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 2, 2026

We all agree that's every player's goal. Being able to win the title in October or November is what matters most.

If Aaron Judge had said something like that, it wouldn't be a big deal. The captain doesn't speak just for the sake of it, after all.

But Chisholm Jr. throws so many things in the air for no reason that it becomes a different story and another reason to criticize the player, who doesn't always live up to expectations or his immense talent.

That said, if it happens, the clip is going to go viral in the fall.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.