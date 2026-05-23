Davis Alexander reassures the Alouettes

The city of Montreal and the entire province of Quebec held their breath on Friday night when Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander left the preseason game against Ottawa after suffering a knee injury.

The incident occurred at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium, where the starting quarterback had to head to the locker room for imaging tests.

Fortunately for the Alouettes and their fans, the results proved reassuring, ruling out any serious injury.

Alexander was quick to allay concerns after the game, explaining that the X-rays were completely normal and that it was primarily a precautionary measure. He also noted that, in a regular-season context, he would likely have continued playing despite the impact.

The quarterback described the sequence as unusual, explaining that contact on his outstretched leg caused an uncomfortable situation but had no serious long-term consequences.

A History of Injuries, but a Return to the Top

This scare comes after a 2025 season marked by a ten-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Despite this setback, Davis Alexander managed to lead the Alouettes to the Grey Cup game, demonstrating his ability to perform in the most crucial moments.

The 27-year-old had also stated that he was fully recovered at the start of training camp this year, which makes this latest scare all the more concerning for the organization.

That said, this situation is not expected to change plans in the short term. It would have been surprising to see Alexander, like several other veterans on the team, play in the final preseason game. Instead, all signs point to him being ready for the start of the regular season.

Fans can therefore breathe a sigh of relief: the medical tests are encouraging, and the Alouettes should be able to count on their quarterback for the season opener in Hamilton in Week 1.

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