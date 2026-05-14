The Penguins waited too long to move on

In Pittsburgh, it's starting to feel more and more like the end of an era.

Honestly, the craziest part of all this isn't even that the Penguins' core is finally on the verge of breaking up.

It's mainly that it's probably happening a year or two too late.

In an article published by Mathias Brunet in La Presse, it's explained that the organization finally seems ready to accept that a major change is coming to Pittsburgh.

The core will (finally) break up in Pittsburgh https://t.co/txIVvVMZy3 — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) May 14, 2026

It was about time.

Even Evgeni Malkin now seems to be nearing the end of his time in Pittsburgh. In his article, Mathias Brunet explains that the veteran may have played his last season with the Penguins, which adds even more to the sense that a cycle is coming to an end for the organization.

It's worth remembering that Malkin's contract expires in July.

For a long time, the Penguins refused to accept reality. As long as Sidney Crosby was still capable of dominating certain games, the organization continued to believe that another surprise playoff run could change everything.

But today's NHL is too fast and too deep to survive on nostalgia alone.

In their determination to preserve their dynasty, the Penguins have quietly mortgaged their future.

Because today, the picture is starting to look pretty worrying.

The team has virtually no prospects left capable of quickly turning the franchise around. Several veterans are getting older. The contracts are heavy. Above all, the value of certain players is no longer what it was a few years ago.

That's the danger when a team waits too long to turn the page.

The Capitals, with whom we could draw a comparison, have already begun bringing in the next generation.

At some point, the fall always ends up happening… and it often hurts a lot.

The problem in Pittsburgh is that the organization has long tried to win with the current players without preparing for the future.

Usually, when a team reaches this stage, like the Penguins, there's already a new generation coming up shortly after. But this club has nothing to fall back on.

Today, Kyle Dubas finds himself somewhat trapped by this situation.

Because he has to navigate a very delicate situation: honoring the legend that is Crosby, while understanding that the window has likely been closed for quite some time now.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

There are only three defensemen in the world (Q. Hughes, Makar, Werenski) that I'd be confident are better than L. Hutson at this point. I think you could make a case for his impact compared to any of Heiskanen, Seider, Sanderson, Bouchard, Dahlin, McAvoy, etc. Superstar. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) May 15, 2026

– Sidney Crosby is not the captain.

Sidney Crosby has been added to the leadership group for 's National Men's Team and will serve as an alternate captain at #MensWorlds. Sidney Crosby has been added to the leadership group for 's National Men's Team and will wear an “A” at #MensWorlds. pic.twitter.com/iFQXw5zW7f — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 15, 2026

– Wow.