A.J. Greer is going to test the market: A perfect fit for the CH

While we're not saying the Habs will look completely different in '26–'27, we do expect to see some changes to the Montreal roster.

And there will certainly be new players on the roster as well.

The Canadiens, who don't have a particularly physical team, might look to add some grit to their lineup. And if that's the case…

If that's the case, there's one name that's going to become really interesting for the Habs: A.J. Greer.

According to Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts Podcast), the 29-year-old veteran will test the free-agent market this summer since he wants to see what options are available to him. Greer is an intriguing candidate for the Canadiens for several reasons… and we're sure to hear his name being mentioned around town.

Per @FriedgeHNIC on the latest edition of 32 Thoughts, AJ Greer will test the free agent market. #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/dqiE2na7Tx — Armando Velez (@Mandoman12) June 3, 2026

Greer is an interesting candidate for the Canadiens because he stands 6'3” and weighs 210 pounds.

We're talking about a left-handed forward who just had his best season in the National Hockey League (17 goals and 32 points in 78 games) and who knows how to rattle the opposition. He did rack up 243 penalty minutes when you combine the '24-'25 and '25-'26 seasons…

There's a physical aspect to his game that could make the Canadiens salivate:

AJ Greer sends Juha Jaaska FLYING with this open-ice hit pic.twitter.com/uXdgbO2FIk — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 3, 2025

And what's even more appealing is the fact that we're talking about a local guy. Greer was born in Quebec, and we know how much those players love playing in Montreal…

I'd love to see that scenario play out. Adding a player like him to the bottom-6 could prove to be a great solution for the Canadiens to be even more dominant heading into next season, and that's what interests me most.

Am I the only one?

In a nutshell

– Yes.

The Hurricanes' top line needs to get back on trackhttps://t.co/52xivnuwzd — RDS (@RDSca) June 3, 2026

– And rightly so.

Hurricanes fans are NOT happy with Andersen's performances since the end of Round 2 pic.twitter.com/EW73F8kdvJ — HFTV (@HFTVSports) June 3, 2026

– Things are about to get heated.

#StanleyCup Final action returns TOMORROW After a nine-goal thriller in Game 1, the @Canes look to even the series while the @GoldenKnights can take a 2-0 lead before heading home. Watch Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, @Sportsnet, @TVASports & CBC pic.twitter.com/5Bf6ajGhiu — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 3, 2026

– Big story to watch.

Hearing Landon DuPont is narrowing down his decision for next year. Sounds like Minnesota is out of the running. Expectations are that Denver will land Daxon Rudolph. That leaves Michigan and MSU to battle it out. He'll visit the Michigan campuses next week. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) June 3, 2026

– News from MLB.