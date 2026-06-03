Patrick Roy in Toronto: His interview was excellent

Patrick Roy was fired by the Islanders in recent weeks.

And what's particularly interesting is that this morning, we learned his name is being mentioned in Toronto for the vacant head coaching position with the Leafs. He's part of the process to become a coach in the Queen City, and obviously, hearing that… it's intriguing.

We all know about the Toronto–Montreal rivalry, after all. And if Roy were to get involved in all of this on the enemy's side…

But Elliotte Friedman added another layer to the story.

The insider said it out loud on Sportsnet: according to the buzz, Roy's interview with the Leafs apparently went really, really well. The Leafs clearly liked his answers to their questions, and that makes him a legitimate candidate in Toronto.

Imagine the scenario…

“The word on the street is that Roy's interview was really good.” @FriedgeHNIC joins @Mattymar89 and @FutaMichael with the latest on Patrick Roy and the Maple Leafs' head coaching vacancy. LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz & SN360

https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/csJe7y0azM — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 3, 2026

Obviously, I don't need to tell you that this would be amazing.

Patrick Roy played for the Canadiens and he knows that these two teams hate each other. He knows what it means to Habs fans… who loved him for so many years in Montreal for his prowess on the ice.

But in terms of the coaching role itself, it's true that Roy has special qualities that could help a team like the Leafs.

We're talking about a coach who's feisty and has a big personality. We know the market in Toronto is intense… and I tend to believe he wouldn't be afraid to work in a market like that.

Especially since in Toronto, they're going to try to find a way to change the organization's culture. And knowing Roy's qualities, it's true that the fit could actually make a lot of sense on paper.

To be continued, then. But let's just say things are off to a good start for the former Canadiens goaltender…

In a nutshell

– Well done.

IT'S ABOUT TIME Jon Cooper is your 2026 Jack Adams Award Winner! pic.twitter.com/YucF9LmCfv — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 3, 2026

– An important sign for what's to come?

After their Game 1 victory in Carolina, history seems to be on the Golden Knights' side pic.twitter.com/LszEi429RT — BarDown (@BarDown) June 3, 2026

– Oh really?

It looks like Anders Lee is preparing to hit free agency. His agent Neil Sheehy met with Isles GM Mathieu Darche today. The two sides are far apart. The Isles intend to keep trying; they want their captain back. But Lee appears most likely headed to the market at the moment. Obviously things… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 3, 2026

– Enjoy the read.