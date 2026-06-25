RUMOR: The Hurricanes reportedly offered a fortune for Connor Hellebuyck

The Hurricanes have just won the Stanley Cup. Yet, they reportedly tried to make an even bigger splash.

According to Frank Serevalli, the Carolina team reportedly submitted a major offer to the Jets in an effort to acquire Connor Hellebuyck.

The insider even claims that Winnipeg turned down an offer worth a fortune.

Trade Targets Sources say the #Canes have made a pitch for #nhljets' Connor Hellebuyck. Carolina's offer is detailed alongside the new Top 40 list, where #FlyTogether's Mason McTavish has climbed to No. 2 with 24 hours to go until the 2026 #NHLDraft: https://t.co/fvQnasdQmT — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2026

The exact details of the offer are unknown, but given the assets the Hurricanes have at their disposal, it's easy to imagine that first-round picks, top prospects, and perhaps even an established young player could have been part of the discussions.

The news is fascinating for one simple reason.

The Hurricanes have just won it all. Frederik Andersen was solid throughout the spring run, as was Brandon Bussi, and Rod Brind'Amour's team seems to have found a winning formula. Despite this, team executives reportedly didn't hesitate to explore what it would cost to acquire one of the best goaltenders in the league right now.

That speaks volumes about the mindset of this organization.

Carolina is already one of the best teams in the NHL. It has a competitive core, an elite defense, and a system of play that's extremely difficult to face. Yet Eric Tulsky and his group seem determined to make the most of their window of opportunity.

Because let's be honest: imagining Connor Hellebuyck behind that defensive corps is almost unfair.

It's worth noting that the Jets aren't obligated to make a move. The American goaltender is under contract for several more seasons, and they can afford to wait for an offer that fully meets his expectations.

In fact, several teams have reportedly shown interest, but no offer has convinced Winnipeg so far.

Still, the news that the Hurricanes were reportedly willing to empty a significant portion of their asset bank for Hellebuyck sends a clear message to the rest of the league.

Even as champions, some clubs simply refuse to stop being aggressive.

In a nutshell

– A message from Brendan Gallagher to the fans.

Brendan Gallagher with a message to Habs fans pic.twitter.com/xLytiGYsIJ — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 26, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Hearing that AHL Coach of the Year Ryan Mougenel is joining Manny Malhotra's staff with the #Canucks. https://t.co/LycxrPds8b — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2026

– Could the Canadiens be interested?