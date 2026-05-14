The Oilers have fired their head coach

What was bound to happen has happened.

The Edmonton Oilers have relieved Kris Knoblauch of his duties as head coach. The team will now officially begin the search for the next person to lead the team to the promised land.

The news broke this Thursday morning.

The Oilers have relieved Kris Knoblauch of his coaching duties. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 14, 2026

After comments from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl about the team taking a step back this season, seeing the coach get the boot comes as no surprise.

After seeing the Oilers try to bring in Bruce Cassidy (without success), seeing the coach get fired comes as no surprise.

Details to follow…