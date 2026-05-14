The Flyers’ injury list is… mind-boggling

The Philadelphia Flyers' four-game sweep by the Carolina Hurricanes takes on a whole new meaning today.

Because as we take stock of the season, several details regarding the players' health have come to light… and the list is frankly mind-boggling.

And it helps explain why the Flyers never seemed able to match the Hurricanes' depth, speed, and intensity.

Here is the full list of injured players:

Owen Tippett: internal bleeding and torso injury

Cam York: Fractured rib

Trevor Zegras: Sprained elbow ligament

Travis Konecny: Fractured rib and broken nose

Nikita Grebenkin: upper-body injury

Christian Dvorak: Fractured rib and shoulder dislocation

Noah Cates: broken foot

Garnet Hathaway: fractured fibula

Alex Bump: medial collateral ligament (MCL) sprain

Emil Andrae: Fractured wrist

It's particularly impressive to see how many players competed in the playoffs despite suffering significant fractures.

In the case of Konecny and Dvorak, we're even talking about multiple serious injuries…

The injury report for the Philadelphia Flyers following their elimination from the playoffs is ROUGH pic.twitter.com/4EqQ0lo1Pu — BarDown (@BarDown) May 14, 2026

The Flyers scored only a few goals during the series and often seemed to lack offensive energy.

And with such a long injury list, that might not be all that surprising after all. Carolina, for its part, completely dominated the series thanks to its aggressive forechecking and depth.

The Hurricanes constantly kept the pressure on Philadelphia, which looked exhausted and unable to keep up. And in the end, it paid off… because the Canes seemed to be on another planet, unlike the Flyers.

Of course, injuries are part of the playoffs. Every team has to deal with pain at this time of year.

But in the Flyers' case, the situation seemed completely out of control. Much like it was with the Stars, who also had to deal with several major injuries in the playoffs…

[sapcer title='In a Nutshell']

– They look ready.

Jakub Dobes & Ivan Demidov before Habs Game 5 pic.twitter.com/91DNRQw90F — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 14, 2026

– 100%.

The @EdmontonOilers really played their cards wrong. They asked the @GoldenKnights for permission to talk to Bruce Cassidy before even firing Kris Knoblauch. Normally, a team that fires its coach doesn't prevent him from taking another coaching job… — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) May 14, 2026

– Go!