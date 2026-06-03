Bruce Cassidy is willing to turn down millions of dollars for an interview

As of this writing, Bruce Cassidy is out of a job.

The Golden Knights showed him the door on March 29, replacing him with John Tortorella behind the team's bench.

And the coach's situation has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks… since the Golden Knights have prevented their former coach from interviewing elsewhere to secure a new job in the National Hockey League.

But if it were up to him, Cassidy would be willing to leave millions of dollars on the table for an interview, as he stated in an interview with The Athletic. The problem?

It doesn't work that way in the NHL. Cassidy is still under contract with the Golden Knights, and that's precisely why Gary Bettman came to Vegas' defense just yesterday.

If Cassidy were still part of the Knights' organization, he wouldn't be allowed to talk to other teams about interviewing elsewhere. It's pretty much the same thing… even though he was fired a few months ago.

Bruce Cassidy just wants to coach. In fact, he told The Athletic that, just for the chance to interview for the current NHL coaching vacancies, he'd forfeit the reported $5 million the Vegas Golden Knights are obligated to pay him not to coach next season. More details from… pic.twitter.com/AeHkP3nYDh — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) June 2, 2026

It's clear the guy would love to get back behind the bench as soon as possible.

And on top of all that… it must hurt to see his former team just three wins away from lifting the Stanley Cup while he isn't even allowed to talk to other teams about his future.

But that's just how the rules are. And there's nothing he can do about it…

That said, it doesn't seem like I'm worried about him because there's a very good chance several clubs will be interested in his services once he becomes available. His current contract expires at the end of next season, and he'll be a free agent after that.

We're talking about a quality coach… and he's sure to get calls when the time comes.

In a nutshell

– That's up for debate.

What do you think about Evan Bouchard finishing ahead of Lane Hutson in the Norris Trophy voting? pic.twitter.com/RYRciVEvCu — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 3, 2026

– That's for sure.

“I think they've got every opportunity to rebound and adjust.” In the latest 32 Thoughts, @sportsnetkyle and @FriedgeHNIC break down a thrilling Game 1 between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights, and more! : https://t.co/Y2EVe9Stv5 Presented by your Canadian Toyota Dealers pic.twitter.com/a677luwxj2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 3, 2026

– Awesome.

This speech before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final must've got the guys pumped! ( : @espn) pic.twitter.com/A5k6qsIwYu — BarDown (@BarDown) June 3, 2026

– I love the quote.

Lane Hutson on his Habs teammate Ivan Demidov: “He's going to be dangerous, for sure. Just his mentality, the way he works. Just being around him is so fun because it just brings more out of me.” pic.twitter.com/pGK0kZ0J7O — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 3, 2026

– Interesting.