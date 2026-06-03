There were gunshots at Sean Avery’s house

Disturbing news regarding Sean Avery.

The former NHL forward, who was an energetic player hated by his opponents, had his Los Angeles home the scene of a shooting on Tuesday.

This was reported by TMZ.

Former NHL Star Sean Avery's Home Scene of Shooting Incident https://t.co/ax0McpUGCS — TMZ (@TMZ) June 3, 2026

While a contractor was working at Avery's home, gunshots were heard. It's also reported that a tire on the contractor's vehicle was hit.

No one was reportedly injured, and the Averys were not at home. In fact, Sean Avery was elsewhere, but he took the time to address the situation on his social media.

Sean Avery tells CRAZY STORY about the neighbor who fired shots at contractors working at his Hollywood Hills residence. (via imseanavery on IG) pic.twitter.com/3H1UzP5mIt — NHLfakefanburner (@FakestNHLfan) June 3, 2026

One might wonder, under the circumstances, whether it was the Avery family or the contractor who was the target. We'll leave you to figure that out for yourselves.

What we do know is that the neighbor is currently the suspect. And according to TMZ, he was threatening the contractor who was working for the Avery family.

The former player also mentions in his Instagram story that his neighbor called two prostitutes to come to his house (Avery's) in order to frame him. The neighbor was inside the house, armed.

Under the circumstances, the most important thing is that no one was hurt. The rest is secondary.

But the fact remains that things are pretty chaotic and something troubling is happening. And that's true no matter how it may have started.

To be continued.

In a nutshell

– Jonathan Toews retiring?

Nothing official, but at this point it seems likely Jonathan Toews is retiring. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 3, 2026

– Daxon Rudolph: One to watch in the draft. [Ratings]

– Ouch.

– Note to self.