The Canadiens are the favorites; the Wild and Alex Newhook are making history

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens are the favorites; the Wild and Alex Newhook are making history
Credit: X

The NHL playoffs are in full swing.

Right now, the Avalanche are waiting to see whether the Golden Knights or the Ducks will join them in the Western Conference Finals. Vegas could eliminate Anaheim tonight… and if not, there will be a Game 7 on Saturday.

And in the East, the Hurricanes have been waiting (for a long time) to see whether Buffalo or Montreal will join them in the Final Four over the next few days.

(Credit: NHL.com)

We'll have a clue as early as tonight. After all, the team that wins Game 5 of a 2-2 series has historically an 80% chance of ultimately winning the series.

Is a positive outcome in store for the Habs, who currently have a 52% chance of winning their series against the Sabres according to a site like Polymarket this morning?

I imagine, at this point, that the Hurricanes just want to see a team join them in the Eastern Conference Finals so they can get back to playing… and if we want that to be the Habs, the players not on the first line—like Alex Newhook—will have to keep stepping up.

Will he become the first Habs player since 2004 to score in four straight playoff games?

Speaking of the Canes: when you look at the standings, it's clear that the Hurricanes and the Avalanche haven't had the same run. Carolina has faced the Senators and the Flyers since the start of the playoffs.

As for the Avalanche, the challenge was greater. After all, after the Kings, there was… the Wild.

Right now, the Wild is getting criticized for losing in the second round. But facing the Stars and the Avalanche back-to-back is still a huge challenge.

If the Wild had played instead of the Hurricanes, the Minnesota team wouldn't have lost a single game either. I'm not saying the Wild shouldn't take a hard look at themselves, but losing to Colorado isn't the failure of a lifetime…


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Interesting.

– Enjoy the listen.

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