The Canadiens are the favorites; the Wild and Alex Newhook are making history

The NHL playoffs are in full swing.

Right now, the Avalanche are waiting to see whether the Golden Knights or the Ducks will join them in the Western Conference Finals. Vegas could eliminate Anaheim tonight… and if not, there will be a Game 7 on Saturday.

And in the East, the Hurricanes have been waiting (for a long time) to see whether Buffalo or Montreal will join them in the Final Four over the next few days.

We'll have a clue as early as tonight. After all, the team that wins Game 5 of a 2-2 series has historically an 80% chance of ultimately winning the series.

Is a positive outcome in store for the Habs, who currently have a 52% chance of winning their series against the Sabres according to a site like Polymarket this morning?

The team that wins Game 5 when the series is tied 2-2 advances to the next round 80% of the time. Record of 242-62.@TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 14, 2026

I imagine, at this point, that the Hurricanes just want to see a team join them in the Eastern Conference Finals so they can get back to playing… and if we want that to be the Habs, the players not on the first line—like Alex Newhook—will have to keep stepping up.

Will he become the first Habs player since 2004 to score in four straight playoff games?

If Alex Newhook scores tonight, he'll become the first Habs player to score in four straight playoff games since Alex Kovalev in 2004.@TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 14, 2026

Speaking of the Canes: when you look at the standings, it's clear that the Hurricanes and the Avalanche haven't had the same run. Carolina has faced the Senators and the Flyers since the start of the playoffs.

As for the Avalanche, the challenge was greater. After all, after the Kings, there was… the Wild.

Right now, the Wild is getting criticized for losing in the second round. But facing the Stars and the Avalanche back-to-back is still a huge challenge.

If the Wild had played instead of the Hurricanes, the Minnesota team wouldn't have lost a single game either. I'm not saying the Wild shouldn't take a hard look at themselves, but losing to Colorado isn't the failure of a lifetime…

Minnesota traded: • Zeev

Buium• Liam

Ohgren• Marco Rossi•

David

Jiricek• 2026 1st-round pick•

2028 2nd-round pick•

2026 7th-round pick For 5 playoff wins this year. They need Quinn back, badly. pic.twitter.com/9Mgl6iNmGK — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) May 14, 2026

In a nutshell

– Note.

Good morning, everyone! 10:30 a.m. – Sabres practice. 11:45 a.m. – Habs media availability at their hotel (no practice). Game at 7 p.m. on @TVASports. See you all afternoon on LCN, then on @JiCLajoie and in the pregame show for all the details surrounding… — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 14, 2026

– Interesting.

Rumors from the locker room yesterday at Saputo Stadium: 1. Prince Owusu was arguing (too?) heatedly with Thomas Gillier after the final whistle. Gillier also got into a scuffle with Jalen Neal before the end of the second half. In short, the club is aware that they didn't come away with a point,… pic.twitter.com/uzkalf4w4N — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 14, 2026

– Enjoy the listen.