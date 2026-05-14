RUMOR: The Senators are reportedly planning a major move

What can we expect from the Senators this summer?

The team was eliminated in the first round of the recent playoffs, and clearly, they'll be looking to avoid that in the upcoming season.

And to do that, Steve Staios seems to know what he wants to do.

In fact, Darren Dreger mentioned this on TSN recently:

I think Staios has something bigger in the works. – Darren Dreger

The insider went on to say that Ottawa might be looking to acquire a defenseman who can play in the top-4… or a forward who can help the team immediately in the top-6.

So we can expect the Sens to be aggressive in the trade market this summer. And honestly, that's not crazy at all.

Darren Dreger: Re Senators: I do think that Staios has something bigger planned, whether it's adding a top pairing or at least a top-4 defenseman, or adding a top-6 forward; he worked pretty hard to add a top defenseman at the trade deadline – OverDrive (5/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 14, 2026

It's not that crazy, though, because Steve Staios needs to find a way to take his team to the next level.

The Sens have been treading water a bit for the past few years and are having trouble taking the next step. The goal in Ottawa is to win the Stanley Cup… but we've seen that it doesn't necessarily work with the current core.

And that's where the idea of adding a talented player could help in some ways.

That said, I tend to believe that Staios will turn to the trade market because there won't be a ton of quality free agents on the market this summer.

The Sens' GM has assets to work with because he has some solid prospects in place (especially on the blue line)… and if the goal is to win now, he can use a few of them to put together a package for a major trade.

Things are going to get interesting in Ottawa in the coming weeks, to put it another way…

In a nutshell

– It's confirmed.

Vancouver Canucks Chairman & Governor, NHL, Francesco Aquilini announced today that Daniel and Henrik Sedin have been promoted to Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations and Ryan Johnson has been named the 13th General Manager in franchise history. DETAILS | https://t.co/V0qXipKC0K pic.twitter.com/cNT9yat6QD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 14, 2026

– It's up to you to answer.

What's your prediction for tonight's game? Log in to your Habs+ account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now! ENTER → https://t.co/SA4ULcfSm2#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/jIxB8IZGyZ — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 14, 2026

– Yeah!

Back to work in Buffalo Back to work in Buffalo#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/T6my0OkYnJ — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 14, 2026

– Well done.