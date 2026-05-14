RUMOR: Matvei Michkov traded for Shane Wright

Now more than ever, the Kraken is likely to say goodbye to Shane Wright.

The young forward, whose attitude isn't exactly spot-on, hasn't been able to get off to the right start with the Kraken organization.

Are Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton surprised?

As for the young Seattle player, word is that the odds of him leaving for another organization in the coming weeks are good.

Marco D'Amico, who discussed the topic on the “Sur le marché” podcast, said he expects the young player to leave the Kraken by the next draft, which will take place in less than a month and a half.

The insider mentioned that several Metropolitan Division teams are worth watching in this situation.

Later in the podcast, he discussed the Philadelphia Flyers. Why? Because Matvei Michkov is still drawing attention right now. He isn't untouchable…

In reality, it's important to understand that even though he isn't untouchable, Michkov isn't actively being shopped around. That said, if a club were to call about his services, Daniel Brière would listen.

To trade Michkov, a top-6 center would have to be part of the deal.

It's unclear whether the Flyers' GM considers Shane Wright a top-6 center. That said, D'Amico has left the door open for the two teams to talk.

Could the names of Wright and Michkov be linked in the same trade?

“Michkov isn't a player who's currently on the market. But if there were ever a trade to be made, linking the Flyers with Seattle makes a lot of sense, in my opinion.” – Marco D'Amico That would be an interesting development. We just talked about Shane Wright, but there are other promising centers in the organization. And in Philadelphia, a lot of young defensemen are coming up.

As we can see, if the Flyers and the Kraken were to team up, Michkov and Wright certainly wouldn't be involved—especially the Russian.

But you can't say it's an impossible scenario.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

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– Worth noting.

Matty Longstaff gave a lot of credit to Samuel Piette, who defends behind him and allows him to take more risks. Samuel Piette said a few minutes later that Matty Longstaff is an excellent number 8 who performs well in that role. In short, putting players in… pic.twitter.com/278YzPaWFQ — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 14, 2026

– Indeed.

We're in for a superb #QMJHL final #Wildcats win 4-3 The series is tied 2-2

Game 5 in Moncton on Friday Game 6 on Sunday in Chicoutimi pic.twitter.com/WKq7aTued8 — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 14, 2026

– Must-read.

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– The more things change, the more they stay the same.