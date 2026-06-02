Brendan Gallagher’s departure took the Habs’ management by surprise

During the Canadiens' end-of-season press conference, Brendan Gallagher broke down in tears in front of the media.

It was clear that he had played his last game in a Canadiens uniform and was asking the organization that drafted him in 2010 to trade him so he could get a chance to play elsewhere.

The veteran played in only three of the Habs' playoff games. And being benched for Game 5 of the series against the Hurricanes, when the team was facing elimination, surely hurt him…

According to Tony Marinaro, Gally surprised quite a few people by speaking out that way in front of the reporters.

His teammates didn't expect it to go down like this… and the same goes for the organization's management, according to Marinaro.

Did Brendan Gallagher take everyone by surprise by announcing his departure from the Canadiens? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/appYYTN1UC — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 2, 2026

I guess I'm not surprised to hear that.

Because, in reality, everyone knows how much Brendan Gallagher loves the Montreal Canadiens. Everyone knows he's been so proud to play for that club for so long, and everyone knows he was happy to wear the CH logo on his jersey.

But…

But at the same time, it makes sense in a way that he wants to move on. He knows he no longer has the same role he did in Montreal, given that the team is getting younger and there are players pushing within the organization to earn a spot in the lineup before long.

And he feels he still has something to offer a team even though he's 34. He'll definitely want another chance to prove himself…

But no matter what happens, there will always be love for Brendan Gallagher in Montreal. His jersey will never be retired by the Canadiens organization (the Ring of Honor, perhaps?), but we'll all remember him as one of the greats who wore the jersey and fought for the team for so many years.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly just said the NHL is not in favor of the new rule changes to the NCAA and they have let the NCAA know that. Gary Bettman added: “I hope a one-size-fits-all solution, which disadvantages some sports over others, isn't the way they go — because… — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) June 2, 2026

– John Tortorella… the philosopher.

John Tortorella on what he's learned from coaching a veteran team with the Vegas Golden Knights. “In the short time I've been with them, I watch them and listen to them. I've learned a ton from them. I've learned, I think coaches overcoach.” One of the paradoxes of leadership… pic.twitter.com/dLGh7BjhEL — Zach Brandon (@MVP_Mindset) June 2, 2026

– Nice.