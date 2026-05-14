Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 7

Nearly two months of action have passed in the 2026 MLB season, and things continue to move quickly in Major League Baseball, with certain teams and players really struggling early on.

So without further ado, here is the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Atlanta Braves (1)

2 – Chicago Cubs (4)

3 – Los Angeles Dodgers (3)

4 – New York Yankees (2)

5 – Tampa Bay Rays (5)

6 – Milwaukee Brewers (7)

7 – San Diego Padres (6)

8 – St. Louis Cardinals (8)

9 – Pittsburgh Pirates (10)

10 – Sacramento Athletics (14)

11 – Cleveland Guardians (12)

12 – Seattle Mariners (13)

13 – Cincinnati Reds (9)

14 – Philadelphia Phillies (18)

15 – Kansas City Royals (22)

16 – Texas Rangers (16)

17 – Toronto Blue Jays (15)

Bo Bichette and Manny Machado too, by the way. https://t.co/hjFfNTttBS — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 13, 2026

18 – Arizona Diamondbacks (17)

19 – Detroit Tigers (11)

20 – Chicago White Sox (21)

21 – Miami Marlins (19)

22 – Baltimore Orioles (20)

23 – Washington Nationals (23)

24 – Boston Red Sox (25)

25 – Minnesota Twins (24)

26 – Houston Astros (26)

27 – New York Mets (29)

28 – San Francisco Giants (28)

29 – Colorado Rockies (27)

30 – Los Angeles Angels (30)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.