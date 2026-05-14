MLB in Brief: A Quebec Native in the Top 100 | Jayson Heyward in Los Angeles

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: A Quebec Native in the Top 100 | Jayson Heyward in Los Angeles
Credit: FOX News

A Quebecer in the Top 100

Charles Davalan (Dodgers) is now the 99th-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball.

Jesus Made (Brewers) is ranked first.

Quite a story

How do the Mattinglys handle their working relationship?

Jayson Heyward in Los Angeles

He'll be a special assistant on the second floor. He'd like to be a GM someday.

Jake Cook promoted

The Blue Jays prospect is headed to Dunedin.

What will the Giants do?

Right now, there's no talk of selling.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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