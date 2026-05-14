MLB in Brief: A Quebec Native in the Top 100 | Jayson Heyward in Los Angeles

A Quebecer in the Top 100

Charles Davalan (Dodgers) is now the 99th-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball.

Quebec native Charles Davalan makes his debut in the Top 100 Major League Baseball prospects, ranked 99thhttps://t.co/hSFLHD3Uvr — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) May 14, 2026

Jesus Made (Brewers) is ranked first.

At 19 years and 5 days old, Jesús Made is the second-youngest No. 1 overall prospect in the history of our rankings! pic.twitter.com/72EE8WvHxn — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 14, 2026

Quite a story

How do the Mattinglys handle their working relationship?

The Mattinglys would rather talk about something else. Yeah, it's unusual. But Don and Preston have come to appreciate how they arrived at this moment—https://t.co/gdx1oTp6KO — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) May 14, 2026

Jayson Heyward in Los Angeles

He'll be a special assistant on the second floor. He'd like to be a GM someday.

Jason Heyward has joined the Dodgers as a special assistant, with high aspirations for a future in a front office: “In my mind, it would be cool to be a GM, maybe a president one day. Who knows? But it's nice to have an opportunity.” https://t.co/IskbvOjyNm — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 14, 2026

Jake Cook promoted

The Blue Jays prospect is headed to Dunedin.

OF Jake Cook was promoted from the FCL to Dunedin #BlueJays today. Here's a bit more on the fastest man in Toronto's farm system, from the offseason: https://t.co/O8lU7sYRJp — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 13, 2026

What will the Giants do?

Right now, there's no talk of selling.

Notes: – Giants not considering moving their stars

.– Jordan Walker … extension candidate?

– Foster Griffin looks like one of the best offseason moves

.– Mauricio Dubon and Dom Smith have had a big impact for Atlanta

.– Mets believe they can turn their season around.… — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) May 14, 2026

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