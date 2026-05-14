Ivan Demidov finally scores his first goal of the playoffs

Ivan Demidov's first playoff goal was a long time coming… but it finally arrived at just the right moment.

After 16 games without finding the back of the net, the young Russian prospect finally broke his scoring drought in his 17th playoff game.

You could almost feel the relief after his goal.

Since the start of the playoffs, many had been waiting for that elusive first goal. Despite a few flashes of offensive brilliance and several moments where his talent was on full display, Demidov still hadn't managed to convert his chances.

Naturally, the expectations surrounding him were enormous.

Here's the goal:

IVAN DEMIDOV IS A PLAYOFF GOALSCORER IVAN DEMIDOV IS A PLAYOFF GOALSCORER#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xyTVT2oICI — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 15, 2026

Because we're talking about a player who's already attracting a ton of attention throughout the hockey world. Every one of Demidov's appearances is analyzed, discussed, and dissected because of his immense potential.

But the playoffs are never easy.

Even less so for a young player who has to deal with so much pressure and media attention.

His first goal could now lift a huge weight off his shoulders.

We often see this with young offensive players: once the first goal is scored, confidence returns quickly and the offensive game becomes much more natural.

Honestly, it was bound to happen eventually.

Even without producing offensively, Demidov still continued to show why so many fans are excited practically every night.

He was just missing that first goal.

Now that it's out of the way, many will be watching closely to see what happens next.

Because with talent like his, it really wouldn't be surprising if that first goal ultimately opens the door to a big scoring streak.