Game #7 (if necessary) will also be played at a different time

The Canadiens and the Sabres are gearing up for Game 5 of the series, which will take place tonight in Buffalo.

We know that the next game, which will be played at the Bell Centre, will start at a different time than usual. The game will begin at 8 p.m., which is quite unusual for the Canadiens.

But there will also be a “different” start time for Game 7 of the series, if necessary.

The game, which is scheduled for next Monday night in Buffalo if the series goes that far, will not be at 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. as has been the case since the start of the series between the Sabres and the Canadiens.

Instead, the game will be played at 7:30 p.m. That's what the National Hockey League announced just minutes ago.

Keeping track of the Canadiens' schedule since the start of the playoffs practically requires a college degree.

Games every two days, games every three days, games at 7 p.m., games at 7:30 p.m., games at 8 p.m. … We even kicked off the playoffs against the Lightning with a game at 6 p.m.!

No joke, it must be complicated for the NHL.

But at the same time, the NHL isn't helping itself by starting the next round of the playoffs while other series aren't even over yet. We saw it with the Hurricanes and the Flyers, and now the Canes have been on vacation for a week already…

Anyway. All that to say that Game 7 between the Canadiens and the Sabres will be played a little later than usual.

But even then, we'll have to wait and see if that game is even necessary…

In a nutshell

– Yeah!

Another important game today Another day, another important game#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/0ewNSrpAbP — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 14, 2026

– Note.

Macklin Celebrini will remain captain for Canada at the IIHF World Hockey Championship, with Sidney Crosby wearing an “A.” That was decided after a player-led discussion. The players wanted Celebrini to keep the “C.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 14, 2026

– Makes sense.

His 562 career points with the @QMJHL's Laval Voisins are astonishing on their own, but in 1983–84, Mario Lemieux had the greatest season in CHL history with 133 goals and 282 points in just 70 games! #CHL50 https://t.co/PDWFirwajl pic.twitter.com/4SO42RQXUg — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 14, 2026

– Stay tuned.