Craig Berube linked to the Edmonton Oilers

The shake-up continues in the NHL… and one name is quietly starting to circulate in Edmonton: Craig Berube. The team just let their coach go earlier today.

Just hours after losing his job with the Maple Leafs, the former St. Louis Blues coach was linked to the Edmonton Oilers by none other than Darren Dreger.

During his appearance on TSN's OverDrive, Dreger dropped a line that's likely to get people talking in Alberta.

“Maybe it's time to throw Craig Berube into the mix now.” – Darren Dreger

Darren Dreger: Re Oilers coaching search: Maybe you throw Craig Berube into the mix now – OverDrive (5/14) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 14, 2026

Honestly? The more you think about it, the more intriguing it gets.

The Oilers are still looking for a coach capable of helping their core take that final step. Because in Edmonton, they're no longer just looking for a good coach. They're looking for THE coach capable of winning immediately with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Berube actually fits that profile pretty well.

We're talking about a respected, intense, straightforward coach who has already won the Stanley Cup and who quickly instills an identity in his teams. It's not always elegant, but it often works.

On the other hand, it's also worth noting that his tenure in Toronto didn't exactly go as planned.

The Leafs hoped he would bring a new mindset and some structure to the group of players, but the results never really followed. The team continued to face the same problems at the wrong time, and in the end, the Berube experiment was much shorter than many had imagined.

And let's just say that after the Oilers' many disappointments this spring, it could still become an appealing option.

What makes the whole situation even more intriguing is the context surrounding his firing.

According to reports by Dreger, Berube had met with Leafs executives recently and believed the discussions had been positive… before ultimately being fired a few days later.

It sounds a lot like a coach who really didn't think he'd lose his job.

Now, he could bounce back extremely quickly.

Because let's face it: coaches with his resume, reputation, and personality don't usually stay available for very long in the NHL.

Especially not when a team like the Oilers is desperately looking for a new voice behind the bench.

In a nutshell

– The schedule for the Western Conference Final has been released.

It's happening (we may not know our opponent) BUT IT'S HAPPENING. : https://t.co/9xjVXUPUSu pic.twitter.com/TH6BCj7l2z — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 14, 2026

– Read this.

We're wondering what the Tigers are up to. https://t.co/c7IteEHruZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 14, 2026

– Still just as spectacular.