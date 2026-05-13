Series in Brief: The Ducks Are Heading to the Golf Course

The Canadiens were unable to win last night against the Buffalo Sabres. The result?

The series is now tied 2-2.

But the series between the Golden Knights and the Ducks was also tied 2-2 before last night's game between the two teams. Let's see how it went!

The Ducks are heading to the golf course

The Ducks are a fun team to watch.

They're young, fast, hungry… but in the first period, it was the Golden Knights who landed a big blow.

Brayden McNabb destroyed Ryan Poehling… and that earned him a game misconduct for his hit on the former Habs player:

McNabb got a 5-MINUTE MAJOR for this hit on Poehling. Poehling left the game after being visibly shaken up. pic.twitter.com/mw20JHWkac — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 13, 2026

But the Ducks wanted to get revenge in the best way possible.

And it worked… as Beckett Sennecke scored to open the scoring in the game. It's a goal in a fourth consecutive game for the Ducks' young star:

But of course, we all know the Golden Knights' machine. They have players capable of making a difference, and among them, Pavel Dorofeyev comes to mind.

The Russian tied the game late in the first period:

The second period was all Ducks.

The team fired 17 shots on the opposing net… but was never able to get past Carter Hart, who stood like a wall in front of his net.

The Knights, meanwhile, managed just six shots on goal in the second period…

We know, however, that to win—especially in the playoffs—you have to be opportunistic.

And I say that in the context that it was the Golden Knights who scored early in the third period to take the lead in the game. Tomas Hertl scored a goal in his second straight game, and just like that, it was 2-1 in favor of Vegas:

TOMAS HERTL HAS GOALS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES He gives Vegas the lead pic.twitter.com/5g5VnlHIfm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2026

Physical play was front and center in the game.

After Poehling in the first period… Jeffrey Viel took a pretty hard hit while trying to enter the Golden Knights' zone.

Ouch!

THE CIGARETTE MACHINE JUST BLEW UP VIEL pic.twitter.com/mGvqEElzrM — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 13, 2026

It looked like we were headed for a 2-1 Golden Knights victory, but…

But late in the game, Owen Zellweger chose the perfect moment to score his very first career goal in the playoffs.

Overtime was needed to determine a winner between the two teams:

ZELLWEGER'S FIRST PLAYOFF GOAL COULDN'T COME AT A BETTER TIME! pic.twitter.com/28Swko0mms — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) May 13, 2026

Fans in attendance didn't have to wait long to see a goal scored in overtime.

Who won?

It was Pavel Dorofeyev (him again) who secured the win for his team with his second goal of the game. The Golden Knights won 3-2:

SCOROFEYEV DOUBLES UP Pavel Dorofeyev nets the Subway Canada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/LRgIHDjK3j — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2026

The Knights now lead the series 3-2… and it's off to Anaheim for Game #6 between the two teams.

Will the Ducks be able to stay alive? Stay tuned…

Overtime

– Great save!

Rasmus Andersson tries to get past him, but Lukáš Dostál stands tall : Sportsnet and SN360

: Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/DcNSGqr9Zo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2026

– Top scorers of the night:

– One game on the schedule tonight: Wild vs. Avalanche (8 p.m.).