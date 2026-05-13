Rumor Mill: Matvei Michkov May Not Be Untouchable in Philadelphia

The 2025–26 National League season isn't officially over yet.

But… that doesn't mean the rumor mill has stopped spinning. There are stories grabbing attention across the league, and we're going to take a look at a few of them today.

Why not start with Matvei Michkov?

We know Michkov had a terrible playoff run and is ashamed of himself. He wanted to do more for his team's fans, but it didn't happen.

Is his future in Philly? That question is becoming increasingly common. Especially given that Anthony Di Marco, who covers the Flyers, mentions (Daily Faceoff) that Michkov might not be untouchable…

Anthony Di Marco: Re Matvei Michkov: It feels like he isn't as untouchable as we once thought; DFO was told that the Flyers would “listen on everyone”; somewhat noteworthy given that the word “untouchable” had been synonymous with him in the past – Daily Faceoff (5/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 13, 2026

The Michkov situation is going to heat up in the coming weeks, unless the Flyers decide to come out publicly and say he's in Philadelphia to stay.

I can't wait to see how things play out…

Auston Matthews with the Mammoth?

If we're wondering where Matvei Michkov's future lies, we can ask the same about Auston Matthews.

The Leafs' captain seems to have left the door open regarding a possible departure and will need to sit down with the (new) front office in Toronto to figure out what he wants to do.

But it's worth noting that Nick Kypreos (Sportsnet) has linked his name to the Utah Mammoth.

Matthews is one of Clayton Keller's close friends… and the Mammoth are looking to take their game to the next level. Acquiring a talented player like Matthews could help in that regard:

Nick Kypreos: Re Auston Matthews: Teams are paying close attention; Speculation in my inner circle has the Mammoth watching this situation, as they have a few of Matthews' close friends on their roster, including Clayton Keller – Sportsnet (5/12) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 13, 2026

The good news for the Mammoth is that the club has the assets to make a big splash in the trade market.

Quality prospects, draft picks, NHL players who can help right now… To put it another way, Utah has practically everything.

And that could allow Bill Armstrong (GM) to be aggressive in his moves…

John Carlson back in Washington? Forget it!

John Carlson, who had spent his entire career in Washington, was traded to the Anaheim Ducks at the last NHL trade deadline.

But the veteran's contract expires at the end of this season… and he could test the market to see where he wants to continue his career.

One thing is certain, according to John Buccigross (Frankly Hockey): Carlson won't be returning to the Capitals to finish his career.

And the defenseman isn't interested in signing a discounted contract either:

John Buccigross: Re John Carlson: Not interested in a discount, and he's not going back to Washington, forget that – Frankly Hockey (5/11) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 13, 2026

Is the player pissed off at the Capitals' front office because of the trade that sent him to California a few months ago?

History doesn't say.

But what we do know… is that there will be teams interested in Carlson's services if he hits the free-agent market. We're talking about a solid veteran who has already won the Stanley Cup… and who shoots right.

My prediction?

Carlson will sign a contract in San Jose and help the Sharks become more defensively stable in the coming years…

Brady Tkachuk's future continues to be the talk of the town

Some people think Brady Tkachuk has played his last game in an Ottawa Senators uniform.

What about you? What do you think?

Darren Dreger made a point of setting the record straight during an appearance on TSN: in his view, Tkachuk won't be leaving the nation's capital.

The insider believes the Senators will want to continue moving forward with their captain and build around him to achieve success. And it seems I'm skeptical about all of this…

Darren Dreger: On Brady Tkachuk's future: I don't think the Senators have any interest in exploring anything other than continuing to work with and build around Tkachuk – OverDrive (5/8) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 13, 2026

Brady Tkachuk has a no-movement clause in his contract that kicked in on July 1.

That could help the Sens keep him in town if that's really the organization's goal. But if the Sens change their minds for whatever reason…

But if the Sens change their minds, there's no one—NO ONE—who's going to convince me he wouldn't be open to the idea of playing in the U.S. if he were offered a chance.

And that's what baffles me so much. But hey. Maybe Darren Dreger is right…

Quick Q&A

– Absolutely.

Juraj Slafkovsky has to be better than he was yesterday if the Habs want to give themselves the best chance of winning this series. He's literally a game-changer. He's a beast when he's at his best. But in my opinion, No. 20 played one of his worst hockey games since… pic.twitter.com/6QCofk7w37 — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 13, 2026

– It's well deserved.

Matthew “2026 Calder Memorial Trophy winner” Schaefer! How are we feeling, @NYIslanders fans?! Top Plays presented by @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/OfLy20A4Cz — NHL (@NHL) May 13, 2026

– News from MLB.