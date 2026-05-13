Rumor Mill: Matvei Michkov May Not Be Untouchable in Philadelphia

Marc-Olivier Cook
Rumor Mill: Matvei Michkov May Not Be Untouchable in Philadelphia
Credit: Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

The 2025–26 National League season isn't officially over yet.

But… that doesn't mean the rumor mill has stopped spinning. There are stories grabbing attention across the league, and we're going to take a look at a few of them today.

Why not start with Matvei Michkov?

We know Michkov had a terrible playoff run and is ashamed of himself. He wanted to do more for his team's fans, but it didn't happen.

Is his future in Philly? That question is becoming increasingly common. Especially given that Anthony Di Marco, who covers the Flyers, mentions (Daily Faceoff) that Michkov might not be untouchable…

The Michkov situation is going to heat up in the coming weeks, unless the Flyers decide to come out publicly and say he's in Philadelphia to stay.

I can't wait to see how things play out…

Auston Matthews with the Mammoth?

If we're wondering where Matvei Michkov's future lies, we can ask the same about Auston Matthews.

The Leafs' captain seems to have left the door open regarding a possible departure and will need to sit down with the (new) front office in Toronto to figure out what he wants to do.

But it's worth noting that Nick Kypreos (Sportsnet) has linked his name to the Utah Mammoth.

Matthews is one of Clayton Keller's close friends… and the Mammoth are looking to take their game to the next level. Acquiring a talented player like Matthews could help in that regard:

The good news for the Mammoth is that the club has the assets to make a big splash in the trade market.

Quality prospects, draft picks, NHL players who can help right now… To put it another way, Utah has practically everything.

And that could allow Bill Armstrong (GM) to be aggressive in his moves…

John Carlson back in Washington? Forget it!

John Carlson, who had spent his entire career in Washington, was traded to the Anaheim Ducks at the last NHL trade deadline.

But the veteran's contract expires at the end of this season… and he could test the market to see where he wants to continue his career.

One thing is certain, according to John Buccigross (Frankly Hockey): Carlson won't be returning to the Capitals to finish his career.

And the defenseman isn't interested in signing a discounted contract either:

Is the player pissed off at the Capitals' front office because of the trade that sent him to California a few months ago?

History doesn't say.

But what we do know… is that there will be teams interested in Carlson's services if he hits the free-agent market. We're talking about a solid veteran who has already won the Stanley Cup… and who shoots right.

My prediction?

Carlson will sign a contract in San Jose and help the Sharks become more defensively stable in the coming years…

Brady Tkachuk's future continues to be the talk of the town

Some people think Brady Tkachuk has played his last game in an Ottawa Senators uniform.

What about you? What do you think?

Darren Dreger made a point of setting the record straight during an appearance on TSN: in his view, Tkachuk won't be leaving the nation's capital.

The insider believes the Senators will want to continue moving forward with their captain and build around him to achieve success. And it seems I'm skeptical about all of this…

Brady Tkachuk has a no-movement clause in his contract that kicked in on July 1.

That could help the Sens keep him in town if that's really the organization's goal. But if the Sens change their minds for whatever reason…

But if the Sens change their minds, there's no one—NO ONE—who's going to convince me he wouldn't be open to the idea of playing in the U.S. if he were offered a chance.

And that's what baffles me so much. But hey. Maybe Darren Dreger is right…


Quick Q&A

– Absolutely.

– It's well deserved.

– News from MLB.

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