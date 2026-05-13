Jakub Dobes didn’t want to work with his coach on the mental side of things

To succeed in a league like the NHL, you have to have the right mindset.

That's why Jakub Dobes relies heavily on his mental coach, Pete Fry.

But Dobes didn't always have that mindset…

When he made the jump to the pros, Marco Marciano advised Dobes to see a specialist like Fry to help him stay calmer during more… intense moments. The goalie would sometimes get anxious, and it was affecting his performance.

But initially, Doby wasn't interested in the idea of talking to someone who could help him. He eventually gave in… and today, Pete Fry has become a key part of his career, helping him keep his cool on the ice, even when things aren't going well.

The Habs goaltender discussed this with Elliotte Friedman in an interview conducted in recent days.

Wednesday morning 32 Thoughts playoff reactions, news, information & analysis podcast Today's guest: Jakub Dobes, spectacularly breaking down his mental approach. He referred to current goalie coach Marco Marciano and his mental coach @PeteFry_Mindset Links to your preferred platform,… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2026

It's interesting because we don't often think about that aspect of the game, even though it's really important.

And it seems that it's even more important for a goalie… playing in a market like Montreal. The pressure is intense, and you have to be mentally strong to survive in the jungle while delivering big performances on the ice.

That said, it's great that Dobes has made the effort to improve in that area.

A lot of the credit goes to him because he's the one who decided to make that choice. He's the one who worked on several areas to get to where he is now, and that's a credit to him because we're seeing the results right now.

Way to go, Doby!

In a nutshell

– Well done.

The moment Matthew Schaefer won the Calder Memorial Trophy. #Isles A special moment for Matthew Schaefer, his family who was there to celebrate this moment with him, and everyone on Long Island. : @GMA pic.twitter.com/SytKEXW7nS — Isles Rumor (@IslesRumor) May 13, 2026

– He's right.

John Chayka on the current state of the Toronto Maple Leafs. pic.twitter.com/ZEdXvuh9TE — BarDown (@BarDown) May 13, 2026

– Stay tuned.

– Oh.