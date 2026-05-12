VIDEO: Tage Thompson beats Jakub Dobes with a (very) strange goal

We saw a strange first period between the Habs and the Sabres tonight. A disallowed goal (after 10 minutes of review), a significant shift in momentum, and penalties allowed the Habs to take a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

It was… something else.

Except that in the second period, we were treated to another bizarre sequence. While the Sabres were on the power play, Tage Thompson tied the game.

The problem? He scored… with a puck shot from the neutral zone that deflected off the Zamboni door.

Jakub Dobes was totally caught off guard.

No, no, no A bad bounce gives the Sabres a goal pic.twitter.com/ddkzT9usEg — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 13, 2026

More details to come…